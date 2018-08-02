Brian Urlacher’s Bears career a lesson for Roquan Smith — if he ever gets here

CANTON, Ohio — When I sat down with Brian Urlacher on a picnic table outside of the lunch room at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2000, the rookie linebacker was a week into his first Bears straining camp and already struggling to learn a new position — strong side linebacker — and headed toward a humbling demotion.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “You’re used to doing something right your whole life, you do it well every time you do it and now you can’t do it and you don’t know why. I know it’s another level, but it’s just frustrating. I make myself look like a rookie sometimes.”

Already, the ballyhooed Urlacher was feeling at least a little of the pressure of being tagged as the next great Bears linebacker.

“I know people say I’m the next Butkus,” he said. “It’s not fair to me to be compared to him or anybody else. Maybe later in the year if I start playing well, maybe they’ll start comparing me to him.”

Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher greets current Bears players prior to the start of the Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Ravens on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. (Ron Schwane/AP)

There’s only one Butkus, as we all know. But this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate confirmation that the once-struggling Urlacher indeed became the next great Bears’ linebacker.

The well-deserved celebration of Urlacher’s magnificent career was supposed to set the stage for Roquan Smith’s Bears debut on Thursday night — either playing in the Hall of Fame Game or watching from the sideline, but the next great Bears linebacker nonetheless. Alas, the obvious storyline was quashed by Smith’s absence because of a contract impasse with Bears’ management, with no end in sight.

Be that as it may, the weekend is about Urlacher more than Roquan Smith. Looking like he could start Thursday night, the 40-year-old Urlacher appeared comfortable in the spotlight in Canton — perusing the Hall of Fame and on the Bears sideline before the game. He visited with players, Bears personnel and even television reporters on the sideline, the headed off the field — but not before signing a fan’s Urlacher jersey and posing for a picture with another fan.

Never big on speeches, Urlacher spoke to the team in the locker room before the game.

“I’m excited for your all’s season. I think you guys are going in the right direction,” Urlacher said in video released by the Bears. “NFC’s tough. I think your all going go be right at the top.”

Then he got to the heart of the matter.

“And one more thing about the tradition of the Bears. I’m 28th going into the Hall of Fame. Think about that — 28 Hall of Famers before you guys have put this jersey on: Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Gale Sayers — the list goes on and on.

“Just realize that and be proud to put that jersey on. I was proud to wear it for 13 years. It didn’t always work out for. Us, but it was still fun. Had great teammates, great memories. Just happy for the organization.

“Have fun tonight. I wish y’all could come to the party after the game,” he added, to much laughter from the current Bears. “I threw it out there for to your coach, GM [Ryan] Pace, but I was shot down.”

He led the team in a pre-game huddle — “Play hard” — and was on his way, leaving a legacy that will be tough for any of them to match. Urlacher was an extra-ordinary player with a unique combination of size, speed and football instinct. He was the consummate teammate. He learned quickly. And he not only exceeded lofty expectations, he fought his way through some tough times to do it — the rookie-year demotion, the injuries, coaching changes, and personal foibles that became highly publicized. And when his career hit a lull in 2008-09, he responded with Pro Bowl seasons in 2010 and 2011. Good luck chasing that, Roquan Smith.

