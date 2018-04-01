Bulls are Boylen-hot from 3, tie team record with 18 in victory over Wizards

It wasn’t exactly like beer-league goalie Scott Foster coming out of the locker room to save a Blackhawks victory, but Bulls assistant coach Jim Boylen admitted he had some butterflies when he was a last-minute replacement for Fred Hoiberg after Hoiberg went home with an upper-respiratory infection before the game Sunday against the Wizards.

“Absolutely,” said the 52-year-old Boylen, a 20-year NBA assistant. “I’m a Bull. You want to represent the Bulls well. It’s important.”



As it turned out, Boylen had nothing to worry about. The Bulls played one of their best games of the season with Hoiberg at home and Boylen in the hot seat. They made 18 of 34 three-pointers and parlayed a hot start into a virtual complete-game performance in a 113-94 victory before 20,466 fans at the United Center.

Bulls associate head coach Jim Boylen directs his team Sunday against the Wizards at the United Center. The Bulls won 113-94. Nam Y. Huh/AP

“It was fun,” said Boylen, whose previous experience running an NBA show was as an in-game replacement for ejected Spurs coach Gregg Popovich in 2014. “I feel bad for Fred. I’ve never seen him this sick before. [But] it was pretty cool. Before the game, John Paxson grabbed me and said, ‘Have fun with it.’ And that’s what we did.”

Without foundation guards Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee), who each missed his ninth consecutive game, the Bulls (26-51) are meandering to the finish of a difficult season. But even against a Wizards team that was without All-Star guard John Wall — sitting out the second of back-to-back games after returning from knee surgery against the Hornets on Saturday night — the Bulls’ victory had some merit.

• It was their first victory against a non-tanking team since Feb. 9, when they beat the Timberwolves 114-113 at the United Center. Until Sunday, they had beaten only Orlando twice, Memphis twice, Dallas and Atlanta and were 0-16 against everybody else.

• Coming off a 90-82 victory Friday over the Magic, the Bulls won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 13-15, when they beat the Pistons and Heat.

• Lauri Markkanen, playing in consecutive games for the first time since March 3-5 because of a back issue, made 5 of 8 three-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Bulls. It was Markkanen’s highest point total in 26 games since he scored 33 against the Knicks on Jan. 10 at Madison Square Garden.

• Led by Markkanen, Bobby Portis (4-for-5) and Justin Holiday (2-for-2), the Bulls tied a franchise record with the 18 three-point baskets. Eight players hit at least one three-pointer.

• After Markkanen made a three-pointer to give the Bulls an 8-6 lead with 8:19 left in the first quarter, they never trailed. Where they often wilt in the fourth quarter, the Bulls finished strong. They led by double digits for all but 21 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Asked if he added any new wrinkles, Boylen said: “We felt we could drive the ball. After one pass, they like to get out and pressure. We felt we could drive ’em and maybe back-cut them a little bit, and I think that happened in the first half [and] kind of loosened them up. You have to give the guys credit [for that].”

But Boylen deserved his share, as well.

“It was a little different,’’ Denzel Valentine said. ‘‘Coach Boylen did a great job of motivating us, holding us accountable. He’s been in winning programs. He knows how to coach. I don’t think we missed a step.”