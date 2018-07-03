Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison sign rookie contracts with Bulls

There were two major signings by the Bulls on Tuesday. And they just so happened to be the two that everyone was expecting this week.

With Summer League set to start next weekend in Las Vegas, the team announced it had signed first-round draft picks Wendell Carter Jr. [No. 7 overall] and Chandler Hutchison [No. 22 overall]. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In signing Carter, the Bulls will continue to groom the player they feel is their center of the future in “today’s NBA game,’’ as the 6-10 former Duke standout eventually is expected to take over for Robin Lopez, who is in the final year of his contract.

Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.05 blocks in 37 starts, while earning ACC All-freshman team honors last season.

As for the 6-7 Hutchison, he played 31 games his senior season for Boise State, averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.48 steals. He was named Mountain West player of the year.

The hope is that Hutchison will fill a major need at the small forward spot, and eventually take over as another playmaking ball handler in Fred Hoiberg’s offense.

Both players have been working with the coaching staff since being drafted, and that activity will continue to ramp up with Summer League coming up.

Umlauf named summer-league associate head coach

Karen Umlauf will join the Summer League coaching staff, which will be led by Randy Brown, and act as associate head coach. Umlauf has been with the organization for 34 years, most recently as senior director of basketball administration.

Also, guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Antonio Blakeney will join the roster.

The Bulls will start the Summer League schedule on July 7 and play back-to-back games against the Cavaliers and Lakers.

The conclusion of their preliminary schedule is July 10 against the Hawks, and then teams will be seeded in the tournament to determine a champion.