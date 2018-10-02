New Bull Jabari Parker still has ‘bitter’ feelings about his Milwaukee departure

A clear explanation was never given to Jabari Parker.

Months later, the new Bulls forward certainly isn’t looking for one.

Too many knee injuries, didn’t fit their style of play, didn’t mesh in the locker room, whatever Milwaukee management felt was the reasons to rescind their qualifying offer and let Parker walk out the door into free agency, well, Parker didn’t seem too interested in the details.

“I don’t think it’s my responsibility to create all type of different scenarios in my head,’’ Parker said on Tuesday. “I just take it for what it is, eliminates my confusion, and I just move on, just because it’s not as important right now.’’

That doesn’t mean the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2014 draft doesn’t have any sort of emotions about the situation, especially with the Bulls playing in Milwaukee on Wednesday in their second game of the preseason.

“Some great memories being there, some great experiences, met some great people,’’ Parker said of his time with the Bucks. “Pretty much bitter how it all ended, but most importantly, I had a sweeter moment being here. So that kind of like, I forgot all the bad memories I had with them.’’

When asked about those “bitter’’ feelings, he did elaborate some.

“I wasn’t planning on leaving so soon, especially like being there four years,’’ Parker said. “I love that group and all the training staff, medical staff. It just made it home. Every moment that I had, really involved in the community, was always out. But they went in a different direction, which I understand. … things happen. It’s the business.’’

Not a bad business, either, considering Parker may have had the door slammed behind him in Milwaukee, but quickly fell into a two-year, $40-million contract with the Bulls. Not bad for a kid from Simeon High School, who always dreamt about playing for his hometown team.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in,’’ Parker said of wearing the Bulls uniform in the preseason opener on Sunday night. “But in due time, I hope I can make it more relevant, you know? Have more pride behind it in building something.’’

Again, a situation that could very well be out of Parker’s hands.

The deal he signed with the Bulls is organizational friendly to say the least. The Bulls own the option for Year 2, so if it doesn’t work out or Parker becomes a better trade asset than long-term possibility for the rebuild, the eject button is close by for general manager Gar Forman.

At least early on, Parker seems to bring value to the starting group, especially down a 7-0 footer from Finland now that Lauri Markkanen is sidelined for possibly two months with an elbow sprain.

In the win over the Pelicans, Parker started in Markkanen’s four-spot, scoring 15 points in 25 minutes of work, as well as grabbing eight rebounds and handing out four assists.

“I’ve been really impressed with Jabari,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s picking things up and he’s learning two positions, which isn’t easy to do when you’re in a new system.’’

When asked about Milwaukee walking away from the Parker experience this past summer, Hoiberg wasn’t shy in expressing his fondness for his newest veteran.

“He’s got a lot left in the tank, absolutely,’’ Hoiberg said.

Parker wouldn’t disagree with that, and now gets to show that to his former organization.

“Well, a lot of stuff wasn’t on me,’’ Parker said. “The management went in a different direction. … It’s going to be fun just to see all the people I grew with and guys that I haven’t seen in a while.’’