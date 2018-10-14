Ready or not, Bulls players are poised for the start of the regular season

At this point last season, the only focus throughout Bulls camp was a punch to the face of former big man Nikola Mirotic.

This camp?

It was the entire organization that received a punch, this time to the gut when news broke of Lauri Markkanen’s right elbow injury sidelining him until at least the end of November.

Publicly, coach Fred Hoiberg has done his best to downplay the significance of the injury, even insisting last week “there was no hangover’’ with the Markkanen setback in the wake of back-to-back dismal preseason losses.

Forget the fact that the coach started designing his offensive sets around the second-year player, going back to late last season, or that Markkanen came in with 17 pounds of added muscle to try making that jump into stardom in Year 2.

No, make no mistake, the Markkanen injury was an organizational setback that could have ramifications in not only the standings, but the direction the Bulls are headed from coaching positions to player personnel.

What Hoiberg should get credit for is the quick adjustment he made in not only his lineup, but the mentality of his players.

“Last year it was just new to everybody,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said of the mind space the locker room has for the start of the season. “To the players, the coaches … we can’t wait for Lauri to come back. We have to go forward with a full effort.’’

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror and the regular season tipping off Wednesday in Philadelphia, there were three takeaways from the last three weeks that deem watching.

Markkanen or no Markkanen.

1. The Jabari Parker situation – Hoiberg was masterful in his handling of $20-million a year veteran like Parker, realizing he needed to bump him to the second unit in order for the starters to at least look like they will function at a higher level.

Even Parker was sounding like he was finally buying in on Sunday. Sort of.

“Just for me accepting what anybody throws at me,’’ Parker said of his new bench role to start the season. “That’s more my challenge. Just try and improve and get better at what I need to do. Whatever happens, happens. … just improve for me. I’ll get there one day.’’

Moving Parker out and Bobby Portis into that first unit should make the Bulls more athletic, and more importantly, give them better communication on the defensive end.

It also allows Parker to play facilitator with that second unit, almost acting as a point-forward for a group that needs a capable offensive-minded presence.

2. The kid can play – The drafting of rookie Wendell Carter Jr. was questioned because it seemed too safe, but there has been nothing safe about the way the 19-year-old from Duke plays.

Carter’s athleticism was better than advertised, and his defensive ability was severely masked with the Blue Devils switching to a 2-3 zone defense early on last season.

He earned the starting nod over veteran Robin Lopez in camp, and could help ease a lot of the pain being felt in this new switching defense just because of his ability to block shots and cover up mistakes.

3. Filling the void – Zach LaVine is one of those NBA talents that looks like he can fall out of bed and put up 20-plus points in a game.

Fresh off a new contract extension, he’s done that throughout the preseason, but even more impressive is the way he is now putting in the work defensively. If he can round out his game the Bulls may have something special in the two guard.