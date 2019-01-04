Bulls rebuild plans remain fluid, according to VP of basketball ops John Paxson

Friday was just another reminder from the Bulls organization that the United Center is still a “Caution: Hard Hats Required Area,’’ as the blueprints for the rebuild remain fluid.

Exhibit A: Rookie forward Chandler Hutchison is now being looked at in a different light after veteran Justin Holiday was traded to Memphis on Thursday night for two second-round picks, as well as Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks.

In the starting vacancy left by Holiday stepped Hutchison, getting the nod in that wing spot against Indiana, as the focus now turns to what the 22nd overall pick from the June draft can add to a lineup of Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

That was the five former first-round picks starting together for the first time this season with an average age of 21.8 years, and not one over 24.

“What it does is it gives Chandler an opportunity to play,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said of the new-look roster. “He’ll play some significant minutes I would think. He has to live up to the standards that [coach] Jim [Boylen] wants and we want. But he’ll get opportunity. We still have some decisions to make with our roster. But our young guys will play.

“Looking long-term, big-picture, this is about the future. We think a year-and-a-half into the [rebuild], we have to focus on that. It’s hard to lose. You walk into the locker room and guys are competing, coaches are preparing, so that’s hard. But from my seat, Gar [Forman’s] seat, ownership’s seat, we have to keep the big picture in mind. And that’s what we’re doing.’’

Maybe not the news Bulls fans wanted to hear, but the upstairs offices at the Advocate Center have been sound-proof to outside noise for quite some time.

And it isn’t like Holiday’s exit was the only roster change possibly coming.

The Sun-Times reported on Thursday that talks for Robin Lopez have been heating up this week, as the Bulls would love to continue stockpiling draft picks and contracts that can be flipped quickly.

Lopez addressed that before the game with the Pacers.

“There’s kind of been a little shoe-dangling over the past couple years,’’ Lopez said, when asked if he felt he was the next trade shoe to drop. “I’m looking to play basketball. That’s what I’m here to do, that’s what I enjoy doing. I like playing with these guys, so whatever happens I’m going to go out there and work for my teammates.’’

Lopez said that he has spoken to management, but the veteran isn’t the type to dwell on what ifs.

“Whenever I see them they say, ‘Keep working, Rolo, keep at it,’ ‘’ Lopez said. “We’ve got a positive relationship going there.’’

Maybe not the same take Jabari Parker can say he has had with management this season – at least on the coaching side.

Nonetheless, the former Simeon High School standout was taken out of the Jim Boylen doghouse against the Pacers, and played for the first time in nine games.

A chance for redemption for Parker, who was a free-agent signing this past offseason, or simply attempting to showcase an obvious roster mistake?

“If we can acclimate him back into things, he’s going to get a chance,’’ Paxson said of Parker. “This league is about getting chances, even for players who have been through what Jabari has been through.’’

As for further movement pending, Paxson was playing it close to the vest.

“Things have to align,’’ Paxson said. “You can’t just force it. Again, if we can acquire young players, draft assets, we can maybe look at our roster and think there’s a better fit, we’ll go that route.”