Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. is still singing the praises of Zion Williamson

Back in early November, the Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr. couldn’t fathom the idea of playing alongside Zion Williamson in anything other than a summer pick-up game on the campus of Duke University or some alumni game 20 years from now.

Sure, Carter Jr., who put in his one season as a Blue Devil last year, had been hearing the legend of Williamson grow from some of his former teammates still wearing the blue and white, but in Carter Jr.’s eyes his new NBA team was too talented, too deep, to even get a whiff of a top three lottery spot.

“We’ve got a lot of talent on this roster,’’ Carter Jr. said back then. “I feel like we’ve just got to go out there and try and win every game. If we lose, but we’re playing hard that’s one thing, but I don’t feel like as a person I wouldn’t feel good losing games on purpose.’’

That they haven’t.

And that’s the major concern right now with this rebuild. The Bulls haven’t been this bad on purpose. They’ve just been bad, period.

The 11-win Bulls now are once again in the discussion for landing that top draft pick, and that means a Williamson-Carter Jr. frontcourt is also a possibility.

“He’s for sure number one draft pick,’’ Carter Jr. said once again of Williamson on Tuesday. “No doubt about it. I don’t know how anybody can pass up his athleticism, his potential, you know, that’s a freak of nature. Once in a generation type player. I believe he’s been No. 1.’’

Funny thing is the next time Carter plays a regular-season game in a Bulls uniform he may actually have Williamson as a teammate.

With the new NBA draft rules, the bottom three teams in the standings each have a 14 percent chance of grabbing that top spot. It appears right now that the Bulls, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will spend the next 11 weeks jockeying for position in that bottom three – by choice or in some cases not by choice with the lack of talent several of those team’s currently have.

If the Bulls come up lucky in the lottery, along with the fact that Carter Jr. had successful left thumb surgery on Monday and could miss the rest of the season, two Dukies in the starting lineup next season would likely be better than just one.

Jim Boylen obviously isn’t allowed to discuss anything Williamson, according to the NBA rules, but the Bulls coach was able to put a nice bow on Carter’s rookie season – whether the starting center is or isn’t able to return before the finale in Philadelphia.

“I love the fact that [Carter Jr.] had a few games where maybe he had a few [rough] quarters and then he had a good quarter,’’ Boylen said. “I like guys that can work themselves out of maybe a bad start or a poor moment. I think he grew that way. He improved his shooting, he improved his ability to play in the pocket, I’ve always said he embraces collision and contact and he developed as a defender, whether it was in a switch scheme, a show scheme, a drop scheme, whatever scheme you put him in he was able to adapt and adjust because he has an IQ level, especially for the defensive end.

“So just I think he had a great learning curve in those 44 games, and he’ll keep learning. As he’s watching, things will make more sense to him now. And it’s not ideal but it is what it is.’’