Bulls make it official, trade for Carmelo Anthony

One-time perennial All-Star Carmelo Anthony officially became a Bull on Tuesday, and now his new organization is hoping someone will take him off their hands before they waive him by the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

As the Sun-Times reported Monday, the Bulls acquired Anthony from the Houston Rockets, as well as cash and the draft rights to international player Jon Diebler, while sending out the draft rights to Tadija Dragićević.

A money grab that could put an extra $900,000 in the Bulls bank account, while helping Houston get some salary cap relief.

Like they did in the Michael Carter-Williams deal from earlier this season, there are no plans to have Anthony play a single minute for the Bulls. While the trade market is expected to be a slim one for Anthony, the hope is the Bulls could try and package him, already trying to deal Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker.

For now, the Bulls roster stands at 17, including two Two-way players.