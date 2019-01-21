Bulls beat the Cavs to end 10-game losing streak, but lose in Zion sweepstakes

CLEVELAND – The Bulls season felt like it went off the tracks when Lauri Markkanen’s right elbow was bent awkwardly back in a training-camp practice.

An injury that cost the highly-touted second-year player nearly 10 weeks, and started a series of events that led to the ugliness of Monday.

Because that’s exactly what Bulls-Cavaliers was on the special Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at the Quicken Loans Arena: Two organizations with lost regular-seasons, hoping that the draft lottery can completely change their fortunes.

That’s how coveted Duke super frosh Zion Williamson is these days.

Well, unless you happen to be a Bulls player.

“We ain’t trying to lose for no pick,’’ reserve big man Bobby Portis insisted on Monday.

And they didn’t, as the Bulls snapped a painful 10-game losing streak, beating the hapless Cavs 104-88.

A win that messed with the chances of landing Williamson? Slightly, considering the new draft rules that allow the bottom three teams to have the same chance (14 percent) of landing the No. 1 pick.

Cleveland maintained their stranglehold on one of those spots, falling to a league-worst 9-39 record, while the Bulls (11-36) have fallen to the fourth-worst record, but are right there with the Knicks (10-35) and Phoenix Suns (11-37).

More importantly for the Bulls is what’s ahead.

If they are serious about embracing the tank, they have the Hawks coming into town on Wednesday, and then will host the Cavaliers on Jan. 27. All huge when it comes to losing.

Just don’t tell Portis that.

“I get it,’’ Portis said. “Growing up as a kid and then playing in college, you hear the word tanking in the NBA, getting a high draft pick. With the new draft rules this year, it all comes down to the lottery and how that works out. But as a player, we’re trying to go out and compete, help our team, help our family.

“It’s about best foot forward.’’

A concept that Jim Boylen continued preaching, especially throughout the losing the last few weeks.

“It’s part of this business and where we’re at,’’ Boylen said, when asked about having his own fan base hoping for losses to help the lottery standing. “We have to be real with that. What I’m hoping is we can play better basketball … that we can improve. That’s what I’m coaching and teaching and striving for.’’

Made easier when the competition is Cleveland, and the Bulls actually shoot the ball well from long range.

Yes, the 31-18 first-quarter lead definitely helped, but so did hitting on 15-of-30 threes.

“Kind of what the defense was giving us,’’ guard Kris Dunn said of the hot shooting.

Dunn only hit one three on the afternoon, but it was still a huge performance for him considering how poorly he had been playing the last five games.

He only finished with 13 points, but had nine assists and got back to looking like a confident point guard on both ends of the floor once again.

“I just kept grinding through the slump,’’ Dunn said. “Kept coming in, being positive, stay consistent through my work. It’s part of the NBA. I got the same looks I’ve been getting in previous games and [Monday] I knocked them down.

“Get the monkey off our backs. It sucks to lose 10 in-a-row, it’s frustrating. Now we can breathe a little bit and build on it.’’

And by the way, Dunn had a message for all the Bulls fans that want to see more losing and more talk of Williamson.

“I just come to hoop,’’ Dunn said. “I don’t play to lose.’’