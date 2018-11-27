Bulls second-year standout Lauri Markkanen refuses to think big picture just yet

Lauri Markkanen wasn’t about to make predictions on a return date or even discuss what he’ll have to offer a struggling Bulls lineup when he does feel ready to make his 2018-19 season debut.

That’s too big picture for the second-year 7-footer.

No, Tuesday’s first full-contact practice had much simpler goals, specifically just get through it without a setback to the injured right elbow that has sidelined him for the last nine weeks, and more importantly wake up Wednesday morning in Milwaukee feeling good.

“We’re going day by day,’’ Markkanen said, sounding almost coach-like in his approach when asked about a return date he might have in mind. “[Tuesday was] the first real practice for me. We’ll see how it reacts to that. Hopefully, soon.

“Impossible to say [when a rhythm comes back]. I’ve been playing basketball now but it’s totally different from five-on-five. Just trying to get my wind back now because obviously no matter how much I do conditioning, games are different. Hopefully it doesn’t take long.’’

He’s not the only one sharing that hope.

The start of Year 2 of the rebuild has been a disaster, and none bigger than when Markkanen went down the first week of training camp. It started a domino effect of injuries that went Denzel Valentine (left ankle), Kris Dunn (left knee) and then Bobby Portis (right knee), but Markkanen’s may have been the most significant simply because of the expectations he had coming into the season.

Besides adding 16 pounds of muscle this summer, Markkanen was also going to be a key fixture in Fred Hoiberg’s offense, as the coach admitted months ago to focusing a lot of the sets in Markkanen’s direction.

He was going to remain a threat from outside like he was in earning All-Rookie first team last season, but then evolve into a matchup nightmare, especially on switches, with his ability to score in the post.

Now, it’s just about making sure the elbow holds up, the shooting stroke is found, and then reassess the damage he is capable of causing both inside and outside.

“It’s pretty much the same,’’ Markkanen said, when asked how much strength he might have lost from his offseason bulk-up. “I might’ve lost a couple pounds. Every day is different. It still feels a little weaker than my left one, but that’s normal and we’re working on it every day. It’s pretty much the same.’’

The range, however, isn’t. Not yet.

Markkanen admitted that he had to watch film to actually see how his shot had changed because of the way he was protecting the elbow.

As he gets more comfortable in these practices and gets his conditioning back up, he’s confident that his shooting fundamentals will return to form.

“When I first started, I thought I was extending my arm like normal,’’ Markkanen said. “But I kind of automatically cut it short a little bit so it wouldn’t hurt.’’

As far as a trip to Windy City to get some practice time, that isn’t in play yet. The G-League team has been on the road, and Hoiberg feels like Markkanen can get enough practice time and intense individual workouts with the NBA team over the next week.

Then?

“There is an excitement,’’ Hoiberg said. “You have players coming back into the fold, and we’ll have Bobby and Kris in the non-portion of our practice [Tuesday], and hopefully they keep progressing similar to the way Lauri has.

“And it’s exciting to get Lauri back. I think everybody feels that.’’