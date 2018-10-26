With starter Bobby Portis sidelined, the Bulls will lean on yet another rookie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Fred Hoiberg couldn’t guess how the experiment would work or even how long it would last.

The Bulls coach could very well go a different direction on Saturday, when his players travel to Atlanta for the second game of the back-to-back.

But at least for Friday? It was Chandler Hutchison.

With the organization suffering yet another gut-punch in the injury department thanks to Bobby Portis going on the shelf with a sprained right MCL, Hoiberg admitted that they did consider moving veteran Jabari Parker back into that role, but instead opted to go with the rookie from Boise State – selected 22nd overall in the June draft.

“I like Jabari’s role right now, scoring off the bench, play-making off the bench,’’ Hoiberg said. “I feel like he and Archie [back-up point guard Ryan Arcidiacono] have a good chemistry going out there on the floor right now, so I thought that was a big reason – just to keep Jabari in his current role.

“We’ll have to evaluate it game-by-game, but again I just like the rhythm that Jabari is in right now. I thought he was really good in the last game [against Charlotte] as a play-maker. I thought he did a really good job of getting into the paint and making the right play … so gives us a chance to get two really young guys out there in the lineup, it’s a good opportunity for their growth. Again, it doesn’t matter who is on the floor. We’ve got to go out there and play with great effort. That has to be the constant for our team.’’

That meant not only were the Bulls starting a rookie in Hutchinson, but also still marching 19-year-old rookie Wendell Carter out there.

Not exactly a lineup that will keep the Golden State Warriors up late at night, especially with them due in town Monday night.

“Well the first thing that Fred talked about really was no one was going to feel sorry for us,’’ Hutchison said of the locker room mentality in the wake of all the injuries. “Things like this happen, and it doesn’t change our mindset that we still have to compete and play really hard to get a win, no matter who is playing, who’s not playing, because you never know. Anyone can still beat anyone if you play hard.

“It doesn’t change from our aspect other than the next guy is up, ready to fill that role.’’

But even Hutchison is admittedly surprised with the number of injuries currently opening spots. Besides Portis, Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Kris Dunn (left MCL) and Denzel Valentine (left ankle) are each sidelined.

“It’s kind of crazy the way everything has gone down this early in the season for us, but just staying ready,’’ Hutchinson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are staying ready, and the coaches decided I was the next guy up in that rotation, so gotta take advantage of it.’’

Speaking of …

There is a lot of uncertainty still floating around exactly how long Valentine would be sidelined, and with Portis and Dunn each suffering MCL sprains with a four-to-six week timetable, Markkanen could be the first one back.

Hoiberg pointed out that his second-year, 7-footer suffered the injury a month ago, and with an original timetable of six-to-eight weeks, the next few weeks could tell a lot regarding his return.