Forward Jabari Parker claims Bulls ‘didn’t have a scheme’ to stop the Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prior to Friday’s game in Charlotte, “The Mayor’’ was alive and well in Fred Hoiberg’s answers.

Hoiberg – nicknamed “The Mayor’’ for receiving several write-in votes during the 1993 Ames, Iowa mayoral race – was asked an obvious question about how short-handed his roster was, and did his best to stay politically correct rather than admit just how dire the situation has become for the Bulls.

“I guess the way to look at it is we’ve still got important young players that are going out there and getting a great opportunity, more specifically with our two draft picks from this last offseason,’’ Hoiberg said. “So even though we’ve got four of our – I guess you can argue top seven out – young players that will hopefully be a part of the organization are still getting an opportunity to get out there and show what they can do.’’

It’s amazing how an embarrassing 135-106 loss to the Hornets was able to quickly slap the positive politician right out of him.

“I know we’re throwing a lot of make-shift lineups out there, but I don’t care,’’ an angry Hoiberg said afterward. “It’s not an excuse to not go out there and bust your ass and play hard. To give up 112 in three quarters is unacceptable. I don’t care who’s on the floor, you’ve got to go out there and have some type of resistance, and we did not do that. I thought the last couple games we took the right steps as far as battling through adversity. [Friday night], we took a step back.’’

The real question, why?

How did the Bulls go from a team that just beat the Hornets on Wednesday back in the United Center, and even had the first-quarter lead on them Friday, to collectively just letting go of the rope?

Jabari Parker offered up an explanation, and it didn’t help the optics very much of not only the coaching staff, but Parker, himself.

“Yeah, but I really felt like we didn’t adjust,’’ Parker said, when asked why there looked to be a lack of effort after that first quarter. “They did a totally different thing [from Wednesday’s game]. Instead of setting a single-side pick-and-roll they set a double-drag, and we couldn’t guard it. We didn’t have a scheme for it, so that kind of buried us. That was our plan. They kept on running it, too.’’

Wait a second, the Hornets were running a double-drag set over and over again, and there was no counter in the playbook of assistant coach Jim Boylen?

Or was it a lack of preparation?

Parker wouldn’t bite on either.

“Nah, don’t set me up like that,’’ he said. “We didn’t expect it, that’s all. But along with that the energy, I could have controlled that too.’’

Considering Parker had the worst plus-minus [minus-18] of any Bulls bench player, maybe he should have controlled the situation more, but the starters weren’t exactly great, either.

Yes, Zach LaVine watched his streak of four-consecutive 30-plus point games come to an end when he only scored 20 on 6-for-16 shooting, but the Bulls’ best player wasn’t the reason for the blowout. It’s actually hard to single out any one player for the one-sided showing when the breakdowns on the defensive side were numerous.

It was simply a team depleted of talent that eventually gave up in the effort department. That’s why the Bulls are now 1-4 with very little hope in sight.

“It is what it is,’’ Hoiberg said of moving forward short-handed. “It’s part of the league.’’