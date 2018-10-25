Bulls big man Bobby Portis will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with sprained right MCL

There was an obvious excitement in the home locker room following Wednesday’s first win of the season for the rebuilding Bulls.

It came with a cost, however, and Thursday morning they were handed the bill.

Energetic big-man Bobby Portis limped off the court in obvious pain midway through the fourth quarter against Charlotte, before crumbling to the ground in an aisle by the stands of the United Center. He eventually walked off the floor with some help from trainers, but an MRI conducted Thursday showed he had a sprained right medial collateral ligament and will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

At least he’ll have company in the trainer’s room.

The suddenly depleted Bulls were already without Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) for possibly another month, Denzel Valentine (left ankle) for an undetermined amount of time, and then lost Kris Dunn (MCL left knee) after Monday’s game for the next four-to-six weeks.

It would seem that the bad luck would have looked elsewhere in the wake of that body count alone.

Not the case.

Portis, who became a starter near the end of the preseason when Jabari Parker was moved to the bench, was off to a relatively slow start compared to how dominant he looked in preseason games.

Through the first four regular-season games, Portis was playing 28.3 minutes a night, averaging 10.5 points and 10 rebounds. He was struggling from outside, however, shooting just 27.3 percent from long range.

The significance of the Portis injury has some layers to it, especially because Portis and his representation opted to turn down a contract extension near the end of camp, instead betting on himself.

That means that Portis will become a restricted free agent this summer, leaving his price tag to an open market and the Bulls having the final say to match or pass.

Portis was more than comfortable with that, made easier by the fact that he watched former teammate Nikola Mirotic go through it two offseasons ago, and then Zach LaVine deal with it this past summer.

Mirotic never received an offer to match, but the Bulls opted to match the four-year, $78-million offer Sacramento made to LaVine in July.

“Normally, that’s how it goes,’’ Portis said of how the Bulls have handled this process lately. “But with me, I couldn’t see myself in no other jersey. Obviously, I got Bulls DNA. Me and the city have a love connection somewhere. At the same time, I just enjoy playing for the Bulls. Hopefully in the spring things can work out.’’

Maybe, but the Bulls have to worry about the now with Portis sidelined, and that means playing more roster musical chairs.

Parker would be the logical choice to return to the starting lineup and Portis’ four-spot, but Hoiberg has really liked what the former Simeon High School standout has brought to the second unit.

Cristiano Felicio saw his first real action off the bench in the Charlotte win, so that’s another option, albeit a reach since he’s more of a tweener and better suited for Wendell Carter Jr’s back-up in the middle.

Either way, all the injuries have forced the Bulls to go into “developmental mode’’ – with the next step full-on tanking.

That was evident by not only Felicio getting the nod off the bench ahead of veteran Robin Lopez against the Hornets, but also rookie Chandler Hutchison getting significant run for the first time this season, putting in 13 minutes of work and scoring eight points.