Injured Bulls wing Denzel Valentine to have likely season-ending ankle surgery

It wasn’t a good sign for Denzel Valentine last week, after VP of basketball operations John Paxson pulled the media aside to let them know that the guard/forward was shut down in his rehab process and ruled out “indefinitely.’’

“Indefinitely’’ became likely the rest of the season on Monday.

The Bulls announced that Valentine had been diagnosed with “ongoing [left] ankle instability,’’ and after seeing specialist Dr. Bob Anderson, it was determined that he would undergo a surgical reconstruction of the ankle next week, with a recovery time of four-to-six months.

A huge hit for Valentine in what was supposed to be defining third season for the former first-round pick. Maybe a bigger hit for the Bulls, however, who are thin on the bench and could have used his 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, as well as a .386 shooting percentage from three-point range, which was third on the team last season.

“Denzel getting hurt was actually very big to us as well,’’ teammate Justin Holiday said over the weekend of the Valentine injury. “That’s tough for us because what he brought off the bench for us … and even when he started, what he brings to the game – him being able to score the ball, him understanding the game defensively, his mind, all that stuff mattered for us. So definitely not having him is hurting us.’’

The team did also announce that Valentine was expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of offseason workouts heading into training camp.