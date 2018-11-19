Guard Zach LaVine has no problem with Bulls teammate Wendell Carter speaking up

The rules for a rookie were very simple in the Timberwolves locker room back in 2014.

Zach LaVine wasn’t about to challenge that.

Former great Kevin Garnett was the big “dawg’’ of that yard, and either you remain quiet as a rookie or become his chew toy.

The second scenario wasn’t even an option.

“I didn’t say anything my rookie year,’’ LaVine said on Monday. “I had KG and Mo Williams and Kevin Martin and Brew [Corey Brewer] on the team. So I didn’t really get to say a lot.’’

So it would seem that if one player would take umbrage to 19-year-old Wendell Carter Jr. letting his feelings known like he did over the weekend, it would be LaVine.

After all, there’s a way the locker room dynamic should work in the NBA, and Carter broke that in the eyes of some.

Not LaVine, however.

“I mean, I think it’s great,’’ LaVine said of Carter admittedly looking to take a leadership role in his first season. “I think we all need to take that type of approach. It can’t be a sorrow thing. Wendell, I feel like, for his age he’s extremely mature just by the way he talks to the media. So it’s a bright spot and something you’re encouraged to see.

“He’s one of the key dudes on this team. He’s going to be here for the future, and I feel like his voice is just as important as any of ours.’’

It was after that one-sided loss to Toronto at the United Center on Saturday, that Carter admitted he had a lot to say but was being careful not to upset the veterans on the team. Then, he said them to the media anyway.

Included in Carter’s post-game comments was, “I feel like we kind of go in our separate ways, and not even in a bad way, just in a good way, feeling like we’ve got the game won, and then [the opposition] knocks down a couple threes and get on a run, and we’re looking at one another trying to point fingers sometimes. I feel like that’s not going to be successful for us.’’

He also detailed the “point fingers’’ comment by saying, “It’s more pointing fingers at themselves. People are putting their heads down, blaming themselves, and I feel like the beauty of this game is there’s another play in a couple seconds. We just got to move on and try and make a better play the next time down the court.’’

All true in Carter’s eyes, and embraced by Monday.

“It is important,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Carter being a vocal presence. “I think a lot of times those rookies come into the league and don’t want to overstep their bounds and fall in line. But what I’ve seen out of Wendell is when things need to be said, he’s not afraid to step up and do it. That’s a great quality.

“Wendell has a lot of things he has shown to have a really good feel for on the court. But when you see a 19-year-old who’s not afraid to step up and say something, that’s a great sign.’’

And while it wouldn’t have been acceptable in all NBA locker rooms, and definitely not a few years back, Carter is being counted on for big things in this organization, so why not allow him to voice an opinion?

NOTE: Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) was scheduled to go through the non-contact portion of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the hope he has no setbacks, and could move to the next step in the rehab by next week.