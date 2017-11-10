Can early riser Dontrelle Inman turn around the Bears receiving corps?

Eric Weddle’s invitation was a challenge: Meet us here at 5:30.

The Chargers safety gathered some of the team’s best players at their facility — quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Danny Woodhead, among others — to work out and study film before the sun came up.

After his first invitation in 2015, Dontrelle Inman arrived at 6 a.m.

Weddle shook his head at the second-year receiver.

The Bears traded for Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman two weeks ago. (AP)

“You don’t want to be great,” he said.

Inman moved his alarm clock up the next morning, and walked in on time. He kept doing it during his four-year stint with the Chargers.

“That’s where you learn how to be a pro,” Inman said. “A lot of the stuff, from me being a rookie, I’m like, ‘Dang, I wish I woulda known that when I was younger.’”

That’s why Inman has been the first player to walk into offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ office — “We both roll in before the coffee’s even made,” the receiver said — most days since the Bears traded a conditional seventh-round pick for him two weeks ago.

“He’s the guy who is in my office at 6:30 in the morning and wanting to go through plays,” Loggains said. “It’s nice to have that veteran guy that’s done that.”

Inman lined up at the wrong spot only once during his first week of learning the Bears’ playbook.

“A smart player, likes to study the game,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “A really hard worker studying the offense. He’s picked up things really quickly around here. Bigger guy, so easier to throw to, uses his body well, great hands. And we’re just looking forward to adding him to the rest of the receiving corps.”

Inman’s goals with his new quarterback will be simple when he makes his Bears’ debut Sunday: be in the right place, and haul in everything.

“Even if it’s a bad ball, still catch it,” he said. “That gives (Trubisky) a ton of confidence.”

Inman hopes to help out the Bears’ young receivers — Tanner Gentry is a rookie, while Tre McBride has started two games in three years — the way Weddle guided him.

But he knows he needs to play well before he can dream of doing that.

“It’s hard after you go through OTAs and training camp, to have a new guy come in halfway through the season — and they’re like, ‘Well, I definitely don’t know you like that,’” said Inman, who had a career-high 58 catches for 810 yards last year. “I just feel the room out. When I need to say something, I say something.

“But honestly, the biggest thing that’s going to help me out is going out and performing on the field. That’s where you gain trust in your teammates, respect, all those things.”

The Bears hope the 6-3, 205-pound Inman and a finally healthy Markus Wheaton can separate from cornerbacks. Teams have dared them to beat them off the line of scrimmage all year, causing the Bears to use stack and bunch formations to buy their receivers an extra step of a head start. At 6-3, Inman is the Bears’ tallest healthy receiver; he and Gentry are the only two taller than 6 feet.

“It’ll be nice to have a guy with some length out there,” receivers coach Zach Azzanni said.

Inman can play both the slot and outside, giving the Bears matchups they can try to exploit. The Bears have the faith to move him around, even in his first game, because of how he’s prepared early in the mornings.

Even if coffee were made when he walked into Loggains’ office, he wouldn’t need it. Years of routine has set his body clock.

“I don’t have to get coffee at 7:30 just to wake my body up,” he said. “My body’s already woken up.”