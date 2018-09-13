5 biggest questions for Blackhawks entering training camp 2018

For the first time in a decade, the Blackhawks will open training camp projected to be a below-average team.

Here are the five biggest questions the Hawks face as they open camp today:

1. Will goalie Corey Crawford be healthy?

Goalie Corey Crawford’s status will be a consistent question mark through camp — and possibly through the opening weeks of the season.

Crawford is arguably the Hawks’ most indispensable player. Before his injury in December, Crawford had the second-best save percentage (.929) in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

This offseason, the Hawks took out an insurance policy for Crawford, 33, by signing Cam Ward, who played 13 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes and had a career .906 save percentage.

But even with Ward as a safety net, it’s clear the Hawks need Crawford to be their No. 1 goalie.

2. Will Marcus Kruger’s homecoming work out?

For the second consecutive season, the Hawks are trying to bring their past to the present.

The Hawks reacquired center Marcus Kruger from the Coyotes in July as part of the deal that sent center Vinnie Hinostroza and right winger Marian Hossa’s contract to Arizona.

It hasn’t typically worked out in the past when the Hawks brought back former players. In 2017, they traded for left-winger Brandon Saad and re-signed left winger Patrick Sharp. The result was a burned-out 36-year-old Sharp and an unlucky Saad, who couldn’t restore the chemistry he once had with center Jonathan Toews.

Kruger, who ended the season with the Hurricanes’ AHL team and had hernia surgery in April, will likely have a similar role as a fourth-liner to the one he previously filled when he with the Hawks. He’ll also likely affect the Hawks’ penalty kill, which was 20th in the NHL last season with a success rate of 79.1 percent.

3. What are the Hawks’ plans with the unused cap space?

When the Hawks traded for Kruger, they also unloaded Hossa’s $5.275 million cap hit. This is the first time in years the Hawks have cap flexibility.

The Hawks haven’t done anything with their newfound $5.49 million cap space. That’s likely because they’re waiting to see how the team starts this season. If the Hawks look strong in the first few games, they could invest that money into an area of need. If the Hawks struggle early, they might consider putting that funding toward assets for the future.

4. Is defenseman Henri Jokiharju NHL ready?

Henri Jokiharju, a first-round pick in 2017, has made it clear he wants to be on the Hawks’ roster for opening night.

Jokiharju, who has been praised for the way he maneuvers through traffic, especially in the neutral zone, was one of the top defensemen in the Western Hockey League last season. The 19-year-old scored 71 points, including 12 goals.

Unfortunately for Jokiharju, if he wants to break camp with the Hawks, he’ll have to get through some stiff competition. The Hawks added defenseman Brandon Manning on a two-year deal and re-signed defensemen Jan Rutta and Erik Gustafsson. They also offered defenseman Brandon Davidson, who has four seasons of NHL experience, to a professional tryout. Though that’s not to say Jokiharju can’t impress the coaches and general Stan Bowman to earn a spot.

5. How can the Hawks fix the power play?

This was more than just bad luck. The Hawks couldn’t convert prime opportunities and because of it they had the ninth-worst power play in the NHL with a conversion rate of 15.99 percent.

This job relies solely on assistant coach Kevin Dineen, who is in charge of the power play. The good days of passing the puck to right-winger Patrick Kane and waiting for him to work his magic are over.