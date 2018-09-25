Adam Boqvist continues to make Blackhawks opening-night decision ‘tough’

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) and Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov (37) go after the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. | Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

The Blackhawks weren’t expecting to be in the predicament they find themselves in with defenseman Adam Boqvist. The eighth overall pick in June’s draft has continued to impress the team, which is making their decision of where he’ll start the season “tough.”

The Hawks decided last week not to initially assign Boqvist to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League as their season began because he is further along in his development than they originally anticipated.

At the draft combine earlier this year, Boqvist said he was two to three years out from the NHL.

But the Hawks now believe he’s closer than that.

“I think organizationally whether we’re surprised or not, I think we’re happy with where [Boqvist] is today,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We can see he has come along way since when we saw him at development camp or prior to that when we drafted him … He’s made it tough on us. We like his poise, we like his patience. And all of a sudden, it’s a different discussion than what we thought at the beginning of camp.”

The Hawks made their third-round of roster cuts on Tuesday, assigning defensemen Carl Dahlstrom and Joni Tuulola to Rockford. Their departures leave eight healthy defensemen left on the Hawks’ training camp roster as Gustav Forsling (wrist injury) and Connor Murphy (back injury) are expected to start the season on the injured reserve.

Quenneville recently said that he doesn’t want his opening-night roster to feature more than 22 players. In the case there are 23 players on it, Quenneville said it would be because the team added an additional forward. That means the Hawks’ seventh defenseman spot is a heated battle between Boqvist and Brandon Davidson, who is at camp on a professional tryout.

Boqvist could play nine games with the Hawks before he would burn a season off of his entry-level deal, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement. With Forsling and Murphy both on the injured reserve, the Hawks could see this as the perfect opportunity to give Boqvist an extended tryout without taking the risk of putting one of their defensemen on waivers.

After watching him for the last week and a half, Quenneville has been thoroughly impressed with Boqvist and his ability to read certain situations and force turnovers. So much so, that he put the 18-year-old on the Hawks top unit for their power-play drills during practice. Boqvist skated alongside forwards Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz.

“[Boqvist] looked like he was really comfortable out there playing with some top guys,” Quenneville said. “He has a lot of composure out there for a young kid in this situation, which you have to commend him on but the games are a bigger test as well so we’ll see how he handles the next couple of games.”

One of Quenneville’s concerns with Boqvist, who is 6-foot tall and weighs 181 pounds, is how he’ll match up to bigger defensemen.

“I think for sure strength and it’s tough position defensively when you know that in different situations, different reads, different strengths in puck areas,” Quenneville said. “But I think he’s handled the rush game pretty well because he does anticipate and he is quick.

“The part is going to be can the rigors of a lot of games against bigger men — that’s going to be the learning curve. We’ll see how that’s going to play out but that’s part of the decision is see how he’s going to handle that … But in a short amount of time, he’s shown that he can handle it.”

But defenseman Brandon Manning, who has been paired with Boqvist on multiple occasions, believes Boqvist has done a good job matching up to his counterparts.

“He’s kind of gotten better every day,” Manning said. “He hasn’t been afraid to ask questions. He’s been learning a little bit every day and I think you can see his confidence is getting a little more.”

Boqvist isn’t paying attention to what the rumors are surrounding his situation. He’s just looking to make a lasting impression on the Hawks in their final preseason games.

“I try to be better every day and work on the small details and what I can be better on,” Boqvist said. “Of course it’s tough to be here with these guys. You must be like deliver every day.”