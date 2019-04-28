Cubs’ Joe Maddon ‘inserting myself even more’ — and getting results

PHOENIX – Call him a lame-duck manager. Call him the oldest manager in the majors. Call him old school, new school, a hippie, a millennial enabler or a T-shirt slogan in double-knits.

But Joe Maddon isn’t stopping even long enough to listen to the definitions, much less to let one stick.

And don’t bother trying to get him to spend any time on his up-in-the-air employment status as he manages through the final year of his original five-year contract with the Cubs.

“I could not be enjoying this petri dish more,” Maddon said Sunday – a few hours after the Cubs earned their 400th victory under Maddon on Saturday night in Arizona. “It’s just really been a blast.”

When Maddon used the term “petri dish” he referred to the minor changes he has made to his managing style this year – working closer with the hitters, alongside his coaches, and stepping up the communication with his millennial charges.

Maddon, at 65 the oldest manager in the big leagues, always has had a reputation for strong communication skills, especially with younger players, and for embracing new technology and information.

These days, he said, “I’m learning the generational component of this thing that I think is really important. I wasn’t unaware, but I think that I’m attempting to become even more aware, and I’m inserting myself into it even more.”

One of the bigger changes this season is putting out defensive lineups to the team full series in advance instead of one-day advance notice.

Between that and ramped up daily communication with players this year, it resulted Sunday in a moment Maddon hadn’t experienced in four previous years at the helm and that he seemed to believe

After a two-homer, five-RBI game Saturday night, infielder David Bote was not scheduled to play Sunday, based on the advance work on the lineups.

But a veteran player Maddon would not identify approached the manager to suggest the high-performing Bote be used in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Diamondbacks – at the expense of the veteran’s start.

Maddon said he talked it out with the veteran, presumable Ben Zobrist, and a couple of other affected players, who agreed with the idea.

Bote doubled in his first at-bat and made several sharp plays in the field during the Cubs’ extra-inning game Sunday.

“It was just a selfless move,” Maddon said. “God, that’s exactly what we’re looking for [within this system].”

Zobrist came off the bench in extra innings and reached base twice.

“The process worked well,” Maddon said. “When I talked to the players [before the season] I said, `You guys wanted three days; I’m giving you three. And sometimes this may pop up once in a while.’

“I like the fact that they feel comfortable enough in here to come and discuss this with me. And this was pretty much what we wanted to have happen to begin with. And it happened.”

This is part of what Maddon says he means when he talks about enjoying the season so much this year. It doesn’t hurt that the club has fought back from a 1-6 start to play much better the past month.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s kind of a developmental process. You’re back in the lab. You’re trying new things. You’re creating. And it’s really fun.”

Whatever that means for his future with the Cubs beyond this contract year, it hasn’t hurt the effort to reach 400 wins with the Cubs – the first manager in the majors to reach 400 so quickly since Joe Torre with the Yankees in 1996-99.

“Maybe it’s the right time to morph into something different right now,” said Maddon, who reiterated Sunday he wants to return next season and continues to operate as though that will happen.

“I’ve always believed that you should be open to change or willing to change and listen and try to grow,” he said of this year’s “petri dish” of a season. “I think it’s growth. And I’m fascinated.”