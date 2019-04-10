Chicago Sky unveils uniforms for 2019 season

One day after the WNBA revealed it new logo, the Chicago Sky unveiled its 2019 season uniforms ahead of Wednesday night’s draft in New York City.

This season, the Sky, who are in possession of the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft, will sport three uniforms with the base colors being sky blue, radiant yellow and black-and-white.

Though the new threads won’t have the updated league emblem due to lack of production time, they will have the Sky’s new logo, which was announced in November as part of the team’s rebranding campaign.

Take a look at the Sky’s tease one Twitter:

The updated logo, which pays tribute to the Windy City, was designed to have a more modern look. It features a gold-and-white Willis Tower profile in front of a Sky blue-and-gold basketball and hoop. As part of their rebranding campaign, the Sky also expanded their color palette, introducing chrome grey and black to accompany their classic sky blue and radiant yellow colors.

The general hope of these rebrands is that they will appeal to next generation of fans.