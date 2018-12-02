Coach Matt Nagy’s aggressiveness helps, hurts Bears in 30-27 loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — At the end of regulation Sunday, Bears coach Matt Nagy was at his aggressive best. At the end of the first half, he was at his aggressive worst.

The result — a 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants — was the product of Chase Daniel playing like a lifelong backup and a Bears defense that couldn’t stop star running back Saquon Barkley, whose 29-yard run helped set up kicker Aldrick Rosas’ 44-yard field goal in overtime. But it was also rooted in two major decisions Nagy made: to take a timeout toward the end of the first half and to run a trick play as the clock expired in the second.

First: the trickery. There wasn’t any doubt in Nagy’s mind what play he would call after the Giants were flagged for pass interference in the end zone with three seconds left in regulation. He and the coaching staff had discussed the play — called “Oompa Loompa,” which they’d worked on for weeks — before the Bears’ last-gasp possession began.

Down seven, quarterback Chase Daniel took the shotgun snap and handed off to tight end Trey Burton, who was lined up to his right as a halfback. Burton, who threw the pass in the similar-looking “Philly Special” during last year’s Super Bowl, flipped the ball to Tarik Cohen on an end around.

Cohen ran right and looked for Daniel, his first option. He was covered. Cohen threw to Anthony Miller for the touchdown with 0:00 left on the clock.

The Bears kicked the extra point — Nagy said he didn’t want to go for two because “I felt like we were in a good spot” — and went into overtime.

“He’s gonna call the best play,” left tackle Charles Leno said. “He’s gonna be aggressive, he’s gonna stay on the attack. He’s gonna call the best play when it’s needed.”

Nagy’s offense scored 10 points in the last 1:13 of regulation, thanks in part to Odell Beckham alligator-arming an onside kick. The receiver said later that “nobody should ever question my effort or my heart.” The Bears’ Daniel Brown recovered the ball and set up Nagy’s eventual play-call.

“He’s got guts,” Burton said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

Those guts, though, might have cost the Bears the game. Taking a timeout toward the end of the first half backfired spectacularly.

When the Bears sacked Eli Manning twice in as many plays, the Giants seemed content to trot to the locker room, down 14-7. But Nagy, with 17 seconds left, decided to take a timeout before third down.

It was a head-scratcher even in the moment: if the Bears wanted to get the ball back to try to score, Nagy could have called timeout immediately after Akiem Hicks’ sack. Instead, the coach let about 20 seconds pass before calling timeout.

Forced to run a play, the Giants handed off to Barkley, who gained 22 yards on third-and-23. With no timeouts left, the Giants threw a nine-yard pass on fourth-and-1 — Rhett Ellison got out of bounds with a second left. Rosas then booted a 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Nagy said after the game he wanted to try to block a punt. He criticized his defense for allowing the nine-yard pass.

“I take responsibility for that,” Nagy said.

The timeout altered the game, Hicks said. The Giants, whose only points before came on Alec Ogletree’s pick-six on Daniel’s first pass — took their momentum into the locker room. They scored touchdowns on each of their first two third-quarter drives to lead by 10.

“Of course that was a boost to them,” Hicks said. “Their offense hadn’t scored up until that point.”

Down 24-17, the Bears got the ball with 2:26 remaining, but Taylor Gabriel fumbled it right back to the Giants on the first play. Rosas’ 37-yard field goal gave them a 10-point lead with 1:49 to play, but the Bears quickly drove down the field, aided by a roughing the passer flag during Daniel’s 32-yard pass to Cohen. The running back had 12 catches for 156 yards.

The Bears kicked a 21-yard field goal. Then came the kick, recovery, and trickery.

“It is kinda high-risk, high-reward with some of these formations, motions and shifts, personnel [groupings],” Nagy said. “And so sometimes it can backfire on you. If it doesn’t work it looks like a dumb play. If it does work, then people are excited about it.”

Sunday, Nagy treated the Bears to both.