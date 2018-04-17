Colin Kaepernick says he’s ‘doing great’ before Roger Goodell deposition

Colin Kaepernick was at the NFL league offices in New York City Tuesday as part of the deposition of commissioner Roger Goodell in the collusion case filed by the free agent quarterback. “I’m doing great,” Kaepernick said while entering the building with his attorneys, according to TMZ.”I love y’all and we gonna keep going.”

Kaepernick filed a grievance in the fall of 2017 alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league. The quarterback became a target of controversy over his public activism, including kneeling in protest of police brutality during the national anthem, and has not received a job offer from any team since parting ways with the 49ers over a year ago.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent were deposed by attorneys for Kaepernick and the NFL this week, reports USA Today. Texans owner Bob McNair was also deposed by Kaepernick’s legal team, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider are among those expected to be deposed as well.

Kaepernick recently had a workout with the Seahawks postponed after he refused to clarify how he would plan to proceed with his activism, according to reports.