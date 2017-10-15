Could starter John Lackey help solve Cubs’ bullpen problems?

LOS ANGELES – Six games into the postseason the Cubs’ bullpen raised so many questions and eyebrows that John Lackey looks like a potential late-inning solution to their problems.

“That was exactly my thought,” manager Joe Maddon said after Lackey made his 2017 postseason debut in the seventh inning of Saturday’s Game 1 loss to the Dodgers.

Kept on the roster as an emergency long man in both rounds of the playoffs, Lackey has more postseason starts (23) than any active pitcher.

He entered Saturday’s game with two on and one out. He gave up the hit that resulted in the disputed call at the plate that culminated with Maddon’s ejection, then got the last five outs without drama.

John Lackey recorded the final five outs for the Cubs Saturday night.

“He can be very valuable, if he can do that,” Maddon said. “If the other guys are having a moment, Johnny could be very important.”

A moment?

The Cubs’ 7.08 bullpen ERA through Saturday was one of the worst postseason team relief performances in franchise history. Only three-game efforts in 1932 (9.00) and 1998 (12.79) were worse.

The two struggling the most are two of the Maddon’s four most trusted bullpen relievers all season: Mike Montgomery and Carl Edwards Jr.

“They have not been on top of their game, and they’ll be the first two guys to tell you that,” Maddon said. “But we’re not winning eight more games without them. It’s just not going to happen. You’ve got to keep working at it, keep talking to them. Anything that they perceive to be flaws have got to be worked upon.

“But these are our guys. They got us to this point in the year. … You just don’t run away from them – there’s nowhere to run. “

Edwards, who pitched all five games of the first-round series and struggled with command, said he’s gotten support from Maddon and teammates.

His confidence level?

“Riding high,” he said. “It’s a new series, a new start. It’s like a new season all over again.”

Edwards also liked what he saw from Lackey and considers him a welcome addition to the late-inning crew if Maddon starts using him more that way.

“What he did [Saturday] really showed people that if he comes out of the pen, he’s going to be the same as if he started the game,” Edwards said. “He’s that type of competitor.”

The bigger question might be whether the rest of the bullpen can get Lackey to join the group in their home run dances when the series heads to Wrigley for the middle games.

“That’s tough,” Edwards said. “I might try.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com