Cubs 9, S.F. 5: David Bote beaned, Addison Russell back, Kyle Schwarber shines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate for eight runs in the second inning, and Tyler Chatwood (1-0) threw enough strikes in a two-inning spring debut to help the Cubs to their second Cactus League victory in as many games Sunday at Scottsdale Stadium.

Bote scare

Cubs third baseman David Bote left the game after being hit in the helmet by a Madison Bumgarner pitch in the second inning.

He doubled over, then fell to his knees and eventually left the field with the assistance of the trainer.

David Bote doubles over after being hit in the helmet by a pitch from Madison Bumgarner Sunday.

After an initial exam by the Giants’ team doctor revealed no sign of adverse symptoms, Bote returned to Mesa and is to remain under evaluation.

Russell return

Addison Russell, who has 28 regular-season games left to serve of his domestic violence suspension, played for the first time since September, hearing a few scattered boos from the 9,000-plus crowd as he was announced for his first at-bat in the road game.

Cub fans in the mostly Giants partisan crowd cheered when he singled to left. When he batted again in the inning (sacrifice fly), the Giants made a mound visit and Russell wasn’t announced.

Russell is eligible for full participation in spring training, and the Cubs plan to rotate him into the lineup on a regular schedule.

Schwarber times 2

Kyle Schwarber got his spring off to a rousing start – leading off the big second with a double and eventually drawing a bases-loaded walk for the sixth run of the inning.

Schwarber also made a diving catch across the left-field foul line to end the bottom of the second.

Johnny “Opposite” Field

Field, the non-roster outfielder who debuted with the Rays last season before a trade to the Twins hit a seventh-inning homer to right for the Cubs’ only run after the eight-run second.

On deck: Split squad, Padres at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m., cubs.com radio, Jon Lester vs. Nick Margevicius; Cubs at Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m., Christian Bergman vs. Brock Stewart.