Cubs’ Alec Mills delivers a gem in first MLB start; Kris Bryant coming along

Did anybody show up Friday at Wrigley Field expecting a pitchers’ duel to break out? What the Cubs’ Alec Mills and the Reds’ Matt Harvey had to surprise a whole lot of people.

Mills — only 5-12 with a 4.84 ERA at Class AAA Iowa this season — was making his first start in the majors. And Harvey, right up until the start of the game, had his name swirling in trade rumors of the most immediate kind.

In the Cubs’ 3-2 victory, the duel of right-handers slightly favored Mills, who struck out eight, walked only one, allowed a single run and retired 14 batters in a row during a highly impressive stretch of his 5 2/3 innings of work. Harvey — two days after being claimed on revocable waivers by the Brewers, giving the Reds 48 hours to negotiate a trade — struck out six in 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

The veteran Harvey will remain with the Reds until the end of the season and perhaps beyond. Mills, 26, almost surely will return to Iowa if Mike Montgomery rejoins the rotation in time to start Wednesday against the Mets.

Alec Mills pitches Friday for the Cubs. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Montgomery went on the 10-day disabled list August 14 with inflammation in his shoulder. The lefty threw a bullpen session Friday and will do so again Sunday.

“[Montgomery] felt really good today, so we’ll wait until Sunday to figure out what to do next,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But Alec really permitted us to think different thoughts.”

Mills — who has his wife, mother, brother, sister-in-law, two aunts and a couple of buddies in the stands cheering for him — didn’t earn his first big-league victory, but he did get his first big-league hit. It was a not-so-screaming liner to right off Harvey for the Cubs’ first hit of the game.

“I think my eyes might’ve been closed,” he said.

Mills dropped the collective ERA of Cubs starters over the last eight games to 1.71.

Come back, kid

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who hasn’t played since July 24 as he works his way back from a left shoulder injury, hit in the indoor cages Friday. His session was moved inside due to pregame rain.

Maddon called it a “good day” for the former MVP.

“He was disappointed he could not hit on the field,” Maddon said. “But he felt really good about what he did, and I think he might be hitting on the field [Saturday].”

If that goes well, too, expect word of a rehab assignment to follow shortly thereafter.

Rubbing elbows

Mills knows a thing or two about what a stress reaction in the elbow feels like.

“It’s not fun dealing with that. I had it last year. It’s not a crazy-long recovery it’s just not fun to so, and it’s definitely painful. So I can vouch for that.”

Vouch for Yu Darvish, that is. The Cubs pitcher’s stress reaction was revealed in an MRI earlier this week, end his season and ending lengthy speculation about his condition.

“I was actually happy for him,” Mills said. “I think he was happy, too, to get a diagnosis.”