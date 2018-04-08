Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo (back) sidelined again, doubtful for home opener Monday

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs don’t believe Anthony Rizzo will need even a short stay on the disabled list for his sore lower back.

But the All-Star first baseman was out of the lineup for a third consecutive game Sunday against the Brewers, and his status for Monday’s home opener against the Pirates is doubtful.

“It’s definitely important to me. I want to play tomorrow,” Rizzo said Sunday morning before the finale of a four-game series at Miller Park. “But at the same time you want to be smart. You can’t play tomorrow and set myself back 10 days, or five or six days.”

Rizzo, who first experienced the pain in Monday’s game in Cincinnati, said he felt well enough to play through it Thursday in Milwaukee, before the tightness got worse Friday.

Rizzo / John Antonoff photo

He hasn’t played since, and with near-freezing temperatures in the forecast early Monday, the Cubs aren’t likely to chance aggravating the back, especially with the forecast improving dramatically by the second game of the Pirates series, Wednesday.

“Honestly at this point I’m not overtly concerned, based on talking to Rizzo and [the head trainer],” manager Joe Maddon said. “But anytime you’re dealing with a back, obviously you never know.

“I’m OK if it’s not [Monday], just because we have the off day and then it really gives him a full opportunity to rest it.”

Rizzo said the back has progressively improved the last two days and said he expected Sunday to be a “big day” to see how he responds to another round of treatment.

Because he played Thursday, if he were to be put on the 10-day DL, he would be ineligible until April 16, missing five games he and the team seem confident he’ll be well enough play.