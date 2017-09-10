Cubs investigating sale of World Series ring, warn it could be fake

The Cubs were not pleased to learn that one of their higher end, personalized, official World Series rings is for sale through an auction house, in what would be a violation of an agreement non-player recipients were required to sign.

And the team is trying to track down the identity of “scout” who’s selling it and the authenticity of the ring itself, a team spokesman said.

“We are currently investigating how this ring landed on an auction site for sale,” spokesman Julian Green said via text. “This is not an authorized sale so we’re putting the market on notice to proceed with caution.

“Caveat Emptor, ‘let the buyer beware,’” he said, ‘for any interested buyers as this ring may be counterfeit.”

According to a listing from Leland’s Auctions, an unidentified scout is auctioning his ring. The scout’s name is not mentioned in the lot description for the ring to “honor their anonymity.” But the name is engraved on the ring.”

Several Cubs officials who are no longer with the organization, including scouts, were among those receiving rings.

The listing described the tier of rings given to scouts, including “214 diamonds at 5.5 karats, 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires.”

To receive one of the 1,908 rings distributed by the Cubs, non-players were required to sign an agreement prohibiting them from selling the ring without the club’s approval and giving the club the right to buy it back for $1.

By early afternoon Monday, 23 bids had been made on the ring with the bidding reaching $36,629.

“We are taking this matter seriously and will use every available resource in our power to identify and obtain this ring,” Green said in the text. “Potential buyers may want to take a pass and explore safer ways to purchase World Series memorabilia.”

