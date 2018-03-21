Cubs leadoff man to be named later: Ian Happ

SURPRISE, Ariz. – It looks like Ian Happ has won the Cubs’ leadoff job this season, at least the first shot at it.

“You’ll probably see him there a bit,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I haven’t finalized anything, but [it’s] a combination of what we thought in the beginning, and then he went out and grabbed it, and has gotten better.”

A bit.

Happ, who made his 15th start of the spring in the leadoff spot Wednesday, has embraced the spring audition for the job from the start and been one of the Cubs’ most consistent, productive hitters all spring.

“I think he has answered that he’s capable of doing this, and furthermore he wants to do this,” Maddon said.

Maddon, who had talked about a mix-and-match approach to the role early in camp, said others could still rotate into the spot, “based on days off and matchups on occasion.”

But the switch-hitting Happ was all but anointed when Maddon referenced his past practice in Tampa Bay of deciding on his closer without ever publicizing it.

“It’s almost like not naming the closer,” he said, “when you go closer by committee. I want to say, `Let it be leadoff by committee as of right now.’ Let’s just try to make our best choice and see where that plays us.

“And if somebody wants to become the closer, go ahead and become the closer; if somebody wants to become the leadoff hitter, go become the leadoff hitter.”

Albert Almora Jr., who has been sharing center field with Happ this spring, could rotate in against left-handers, and versatile veteran Ben Zobrist could be part of the mix at times, too.

But look for the Cubs to open for the second consecutive season with a leadoff man who has fewer than 500 career plate appearances, after last year’s failed Kyle Schwarber experiment.

Schwarber wound up in the minors for two weeks, and the Cubs wound up using 11 total leadoff men last year – the first season since All-Star Dexter Fowler left as a free agent.

Could Happ be a different kind of answer?

“It definitely appears as though he can handle it,” said Maddon, who mentioned adjustments and growth in Happ – especially from the right side – since a rookie season in which he hit 24 home runs but also struck out 129 times in 364 at-bats.

“He’s gotten better on both sides approach-wise,” Maddon said. “I think he’s shorter to the ball. He’s doing a lot of things really well. Plus his confidence is soaring, my God.”

Happ, who went 1-for-4 with an infield single against the Rangers on Wednesday, is 14-for-42 (.333) this spring with five walks (.417 on-base percentage) and nine extra-base hits (.810 slugging).

Maddon pointed to an at-bat against the Reds Monday night to illustrate the development just since last year of Happ at the plate, Happ fighting back from a 0-2 count to deliver a line single.

“He laid off a couple bad breaking balls in the dirt, got to a 2-2 count, and base hit over the second baseman’s head,” Maddon said. “That’s good stuff. I think in the past, even if he laid off one the other one would have been chased. That didn’t happen.

“That’s the kind of stuff he has to do. That’s what I’m seeing.”

