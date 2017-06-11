Cubs make qualifying offers to Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis; add reliever

The Cubs added a reliever, dropped an outfielder, and met an important deadline by offering qualifying offers to free agents Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis during a series of moves on Monday.

The one-year, $17.4 million one-year qualifying offers for 2018 contracts are largely formalities – assuring the Cubs of receiving draft-pick compensation if other teams sign Arrieta and Davis to the kind of free agent deals they’re expected to command.

Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young winner, long has scoffed at the idea of accepting a qualifying offer to stay through 2018.

“That’s hilarious to even think about,” Arrieta told the Sun-Times in August. “You’re asking me if I would play on a one-year contract? Absolutely not. Why would I do that? Why?”

Could Wade Davis be looking back at the Cubs for a chance to return in 2018?

Arrieta, who made $15.64 million in 2017, is expected to command a nine-figure multi-year deal as one of the top two starting pitchers on the free agent market.

During one of the most successful runs for a pitcher in franchise history, Arrieta was 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA and two no-hitters in 128 starts since being acquired in a four-player trade from the Orioles in July 2013.

Davis, who made $10 million in 2017 after a trade last December from the Royals, is a more intriguing case only because the Cubs are in play – if a long shot – to bring the All-Star closer back on a multi-year deal.

Players extended qualifying offers have 10 days to elect whether to accept the offers.

The two pitchers are among eight Cubs free agents – nine after outfielder Leonys Martin, who was a defensive sub and pinch-runner on the postseason roster, cleared waivers and was outrighted off the 40-man roster.

Also Monday, the Cubs announced they’ve claimed off waivers from the Padres right-hander Cory Mazzoni, 28, a 2011 second-round pick of the Mets, who has made 14 big-league relief appearances over the past three seasons (32 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings).

Mazzoni, who has missed time in recent seasons with a shoulder injury and more recently a blood clot, allowed just two runs in 20 1/3 innings (0.89 ERA) for Class AAA El Paso in 14 appearances this season.

The Cubs also added Class AAA reliever Matt Carasiti to the 40-man roster after the right-hander acquired in June from the Rockies for lefty Zac Rosscup earned 21 saves with a 3.26 ERA in 46 appearances at AAA this year.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com