Cubs’ Rizzo looks forward to Cincinnati after 3-for-20 start to season

MIAMI – He started things off Thursday on Opening Day in a victory in front of hometown fans, family, close friends and a close-knit community still grief-stricken by recent tragedy.

And Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Miami on Sunday after a mostly tough weekend at the plate and an even more taxing weekend emotionally.

“Obviously the emotions – but I’ve handled a lot of stuff off the field, and you separate it,” said Rizzo, who spent the past week with staying at home in Parkland, Fla., and then taking time at the ballpark to host families and victims of the Feb. 14 school shooting at his alma mater.

“Obviously, this is a little different,” he said. “I love coming and playing here. You get to come and stay at home; it’s unbelievable. I love it. I also love leaving.”

Anthony Rizzo is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning Sunday against the Marlins. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Rizzo was 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Sunday, bringing his series totals to 3-for-20 with and walk (and two HBPs).

Monday’s series opener in Cincinnati figures to be a fresh start to the season for Rizzo, even if he doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“Obviously with everything that happened. … It’s good to get on and go to Cincinnati,” he said.

De-pen-dable

Although the Cubs’ rotation struggled in Miami during an uneven four-game split against the low-budget, tanking Marlins, the bullpen exceeded any expectations the club might have had opening the season.

In a series that featured a pair of extra-inning games – including a 17-inning game Friday – the Cubs’ renovated, deepened bullpen pitched 24 of the 45 innings in the series.

The eight-man crew allowed two runs (0.75 ERA).

“I don’t ever remember having to do this,” Maddon said of stretching, mixing and matching relievers to such a degree this early in the season. “But our bullpen has risen to the occasion. The bullpen’s been the superstar in the whole series.”

Series darlin’ Starlin

Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro, the former Cubs All-Star shortstop, went 5-for-17 as Miami’s No. 3 batter in the four games against the Cubs, including a run-scoring single in Friday’s Marlins win and a two-run single in the Cubs’ win Saturday.

And this might be the stat of the series: Castro drew five walks in the four games – the same number he drew in his last 58 games with the Cubs in 2015 (and two of those in ’15 were intentional).

He was surprised “a lot” when the Yankees traded him to the Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton deal – after finishing one game short of the World Series but said “I don’t really put it in my mind.”

“The only thing I can control is come here every day and play hard,” he said. “That’s baseball.”

Yu gotta be kidding

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Yu Darvish in his Cubs debut Saturday threw at least 100 pitches without finishing five innings for only the second time in his career.

He was pulled at 102 pitches after recording just one out in the fifth inning – allowing five runs in the 4 1/3.