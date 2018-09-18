Cubs shut down closer Brandon Morrow for season

PHOENIX – The long and grinding road to the National League pennant just got a lot tougher to navigate for the Cubs.

Injured closer Brandon Morrow, who was expected to return to the bullpen by the end of the month, instead was shut down for the year Tuesday after an exam with the Diamondbacks’ orthopedist confirmed the bone bruise in his pitching elbow was not healing well enough for him to pitch through it.

“We were hoping to bring him back, but we were certainly prepared for this reality, knowing he was trying to do something that was difficult to say the least,” team president Theo Epstein said of the veteran right-hander who had planned to pitch through “discomfort” in an effort to contribute in the playoffs.

Morrow, who has not pitched since the final game before the All-Star break in July, is expected to be ready to participate at full strength when spring training starts in February.

Morrow had a 1.47 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances this season.

“We were kind of hesitant and cautious,” Epstein said of Morrow’s rehab efforts since an MRI in July revealed the bone bruise. “Anytime the plan is to pitch through discomfort, that’s not a great long-term formula. But we kind of let him go as long as he was honest with us about it, and he was.”

Morrow said that in the days after increasing the intensity of his rehab work in a simulated game Saturday that he had trouble doing simple, daily tasks – such as reaching for a cup of coffee – without feeling pain as he extended his arm.

“It was time to do the right thing and let this thing heal,” Epstein said.