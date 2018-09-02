Cubs trounce Phillies in showcase of Cy Young, MVP, pennant races

PHILADELPHIA – It might have looked like a playoff preview, maybe even a Game 1 rehearsal.

But the Cubs’ 8-1 victory over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon likely had more to say about Cy Young chases and MVP races with four weeks left in the season.

After spending July fading from the Cy Young picture, Cubs ace Jon Lester pitched six scoreless innings against an upstart team trying to catch Atlanta in the NL East, beating Phillies ace Aaron Nola and forcing his way back into the conversation along the way.

With five starts left, Lester (15-5) lowered his ERA to 3.53 with his fourth consecutive strong start after his monthlong slump.

Jon Lester pitched six scoreless innings Sunday.

Despite striking out 10 in his first five innings of work, Nola (15-4) failed to get out of the sixth as a two-run Cubs’ lead quickly mushroomed to four.

That’s where the game’s Cy Young look took an MVP turn as Baez homered during the inning to reach 30 homers and 100 RBI on the same swing.

“I don’t know that we predicted that before the year began,” Maddon said. “We predicted a good year, but this is above and beyond: being an All-Star, being in the MVP discussion.

“But then beyond that, people don’t talk enough about his leadership qualities on the field, either,” Maddon added. “You watch him, he’s directing traffic all the time. He’s creating havoc on the bases.”

And he was even a .300 hitter after leading off the eighth with a triple – before striking out in the ninth to settle at .299.

“He’s good, but he’s going to get better,” Maddon said. “As he continues to learn the strike zone there’s no telling offensively what he’s capable of doing. But he’s playing at the highest level of the game.”

Baez’s MVP candidacy began with an All-Star first half that kept the Cubs’ bobbing lineup at sea level while Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo alternately spent lengthy stretches hurt or slumping.

His ability to play short for the Cubs at an elite level when Addison Russell went on the DL last month only strengthens his case, leaving the final four weeks to determine where he fits in a field that includes the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, Colorado’s Nolan Arenado and Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.

By the time he batted in the ninth, what few Cubs fans remained at Citizens Bank Park started an “MVP” chant.

The Cubs also continued their most impressive trend of the season with Sunday’s victory – improving to 9-0 against the top six starting pitchers they’ve faced in the National League this year.

That includes five games against the top three Cy Young contenders in the league — Jacob deGrom (twice), Max Scherzer and Nola (twice) – and four against three more potential Game 1 playoff starters (Clayton Kershaw, Kyle Freeland and Mike Foltynewicz twice).

That group has produced a combined 2.70 ERA against the Cubs in those nine starts with six no-decisions.

“You’ve got to beat good pitching to get to the promised land,” Maddon said.