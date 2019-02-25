David Bote scare underscores Cubs’ lack of infield depth

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs infielder David Bote appeared to fare well overnight after being hit in the helmet by a pitch from the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner in Sunday’s exhibition game.

But the scare did offer at least a quick reminder of how quickly the Cubs’ infield depth seems to fall off after the versatile Bote – especially as the Cubs’ face at least the opening month of the season without suspended shortstop Addison Russell.

“We still have guys that can be moved around,” manager Joe Maddon said, mentioning Trent Giambrone, who played three infield positions and corner outfield for AA Tennessee last year, and Ryan Court, who played all four infield positions and left field for AAA Iowa in 2018.

“There are other guys there,” he added. “It’s one of those situations where opportunity creates a bigger name somehow. You’re not even paying attention to somebody and then all of a sudden here’s his moment and then he becomes David Bote.”

Bote made an impressive 74-game big-league debut last season and is considered one of the 12 locks to make up the non-pitching side of the Opening Day roster, despite work to do on establishing his big-league status.

An injury within that group could create a crap shoot to fill the void.

“We have nice players back there that just need opportunity,” Maddon said. “There’s always that. And there’s always the potential possibly to reach out somewhere else.”

For now, the prognosis appears good for Bote.

“He’s doing OK,” Maddon said. “He appears to be trending in the right direction. Nothing seems to be awful. But we still have to see the doctor first today and figure out the next step.”