Deer harvest in Illinois is up: 2018-19 overall harvest is up 3,882 from 2017-18

As expected, overall deer harvest in Illinois in the 2018-19 seasons was up from the overall harvest in 2017-18.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois 2018-19 Deer Hunting Seasons Result in Preliminary Harvest of 151,577 Deer

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 151,577 deer during all 2018-19 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded on Jan. 20. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 147,695 deer in 2017-18.

During the 2018-19 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 61,079 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2018 and concluded on Jan. 20, 2019. That compares with the harvest of 57,929 deer during the 2017-18 archery season.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,650 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 6-8, 2018), compared to 2,378 in 2017.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 80,896 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 16-18, 2018 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2018, compared with 80,117 deer taken during the 2017 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,863 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 7-9, 2018, compared with harvest 3,765 in the 2017 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2018-19 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 20, 2019, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,089 deer, compared with a harvest of 3,506 deer taken during those seasons in 2017-18. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 27-30, 2018 and Jan. 18-20, 2019.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2018-19, while 22 counties were open for the Late-Winter season in 2017-18. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2018-19, and final 2017-18 harvest results for comparison.

2018-2019 Preliminary Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzleloader LW/CWD Total Adams 1398 78 2340 129 0 3945 Alexander 193 6 499 25 0 723 Bond 397 10 731 20 0 1158 Boone 125 3 141 2 27 298 Brown 938 30 1070 76 210 2324 Bureau 689 23 1080 69 0 1861 Calhoun 776 21 852 60 0 1709 Carroll 547 13 686 25 107 1378 Cass 643 11 693 48 0 1395 Champaign 375 6 209 11 0 601 Christian 529 9 610 26 0 1174 Clark 873 20 1183 60 0 2136 Clay 562 22 1219 27 119 1949 Clinton 472 9 744 22 0 1247 Coles 682 9 657 28 0 1376 Cook 143 0 0 0 0 143 Crawford 894 15 1106 23 117 2155 Cumberland 482 19 776 29 0 1306 DeKalb 160 0 125 5 20 310 DeWitt 547 3 359 40 0 949 Douglas 187 1 153 3 0 344 DuPage 29 0 0 0 0 29 Edgar 453 6 565 34 0 1058 Edwards 239 2 425 20 0 686 Effingham 489 27 988 37 0 1541 Fayette 886 20 1588 64 0 2558 Ford 50 1 110 11 0 172 Franklin 1093 16 1381 63 0 2553 Fulton 1574 53 1898 99 350 3974 Gallatin 257 5 421 21 0 704 Greene 843 24 1028 68 0 1963 Grundy 332 5 277 20 75 709 Hamilton 689 13 1150 37 136 2025 Hancock 853 40 1715 109 0 2717 Hardin 425 5 887 45 0 1362 Henderson 251 11 444 32 60 798 Henry 498 20 482 30 0 1030 Iroquois 382 7 464 32 0 885 Jackson 1155 36 2439 79 0 3709 Jasper 658 29 1015 50 0 1752 Jefferson 1492 57 1902 97 0 3548 Jersey 538 14 670 33 0 1255 JoDaviess 1089 47 1688 71 441 3336 Johnson 666 20 1561 52 0 2299 Kane 330 0 32 0 5 367 Kankakee 318 4 201 16 60 599 Kendall 165 1 90 8 32 296 Knox 928 18 1118 63 162 2289 Lake 309 0 0 0 0 309 LaSalle 741 15 766 31 161 1714 Lawrence 443 3 644 39 0 1129 Lee 400 10 518 33 50 1011 Livingston 218 6 424 13 56 717 Logan 341 9 382 25 0 757 Macon 475 9 236 16 0 736 Macoupin 1014 26 1699 54 162 2955 Madison 902 12 778 24 80 1796 Marion 968 27 1627 68 143 2833 Marshall 334 13 602 29 0 978 Mason 412 8 434 34 0 888 Massac 334 9 455 14 0 812 McDonough 583 19 844 44 105 1595 McHenry 562 1 292 15 62 932 McLean 529 11 543 18 63 1164 Menard 387 14 370 29 0 800 Mercer 520 38 851 49 87 1545 Monroe 384 13 1019 23 94 1533 Montgomery 733 19 800 28 0 1580 Morgan 581 12 746 31 0 1370 Moultrie 362 6 226 10 0 604 Ogle 626 18 747 30 170 1591 Peoria 838 16 860 39 0 1753 Perry 870 22 1351 61 277 2581 Piatt 182 1 119 6 0 308 Pike 2137 82 2053 164 0 4436 Pope 861 16 1438 51 0 2366 Pulaski 231 6 281 13 0 531 Putnam 253 5 343 25 49 675 Randolph 1103 76 2271 132 0 3582 Richland 430 7 693 18 0 1148 Rock Island 715 18 792 47 87 1659 Saline 569 16 945 40 99 1669 Sangamon 903 14 560 50 0 1527 Schuyler 997 42 1501 80 0 2620 Scott 255 6 329 11 0 601 Shelby 832 26 1131 43 120 2152 Stark 120 2 177 10 0 309 St. Clair 678 14 717 17 0 1426 Stephenson 461 7 608 20 162 1258 Tazewell 616 16 483 25 0 1140 Union 869 33 1387 63 0 2352 Vermilion 887 9 486 39 0 1421 Wabash 183 1 199 14 0 397 Warren 271 5 478 31 0 785 Washington 529 15 1018 32 0 1594 Wayne 852 25 1479 56 0 2412 White 492 8 772 50 0 1322 Whiteside 487 6 634 27 0 1154 Will 800 7 287 19 50 1163 Williamson 1174 25 1849 56 0 3104 Winnebago 462 7 341 12 91 913 Woodford 570 30 539 36 0 1175 Totals 61079 1650 80896 3863 4089 151577

2017-2018 Final Deer Harvest County Archery Youth Firearm Muzzleloader LW/CWD Total Adams 1268 90 2181 122 0 3661 Alexander 199 10 492 31 0 732 Bond 345 20 663 15 0 1043 Boone 127 3 136 0 22 288 Brown 857 40 1018 78 203 2196 Bureau 652 20 1006 54 0 1732 Calhoun 676 33 813 63 0 1585 Carroll 553 14 686 27 103 1383 Cass 588 19 653 43 0 1303 Champaign 360 10 198 30 0 598 Christian 470 25 551 27 0 1073 Clark 821 25 1148 62 0 2056 Clay 513 35 1111 47 90 1796 Clinton 390 12 695 22 0 1119 Coles 641 13 594 20 0 1268 Cook 121 0 0 0 0 121 Crawford 889 28 1016 24 121 2078 Cumberland 447 22 776 19 0 1264 DeKalb 147 1 106 4 25 283 DeWitt 483 12 337 25 0 857 Douglas 185 6 132 8 0 331 DuPage 37 0 0 0 0 37 Edgar 411 23 561 23 48 1066 Edwards 223 10 415 24 0 672 Effingham 424 31 872 23 0 1350 Fayette 751 34 1545 47 0 2377 Ford 53 2 112 4 0 171 Franklin 1002 36 1373 66 0 2477 Fulton 1623 57 2000 103 269 4052 Gallatin 279 17 448 18 0 762 Greene 814 35 1059 40 0 1948 Grundy 308 3 285 20 66 682 Hamilton 665 31 1175 39 134 2044 Hancock 775 41 1818 86 0 2720 Hardin 440 19 963 63 0 1485 Henderson 258 10 494 31 58 851 Henry 470 12 536 20 0 1038 Iroquois 353 16 519 41 0 929 Jackson 1125 67 2302 90 0 3584 Jasper 575 29 987 52 0 1643 Jefferson 1372 76 2081 113 0 3642 Jersey 484 23 641 20 0 1168 JoDaviess 1022 50 1862 74 318 3326 Johnson 677 33 1589 56 0 2355 Kane 296 0 28 6 12 342 Kankakee 261 6 185 20 34 506 Kendall 174 2 79 5 22 282 Knox 901 22 1145 50 134 2252 Lake 325 0 1 0 0 326 LaSalle 651 22 669 20 118 1480 Lawrence 483 15 613 36 0 1147 Lee 385 18 542 18 36 999 Livingston 210 8 364 5 32 619 Logan 291 26 325 24 0 666 Macon 458 11 240 22 0 731 Macoupin 1019 42 1486 61 0 2608 Madison 802 18 736 24 33 1613 Marion 980 64 1572 66 116 2798 Marshall 305 16 601 24 0 946 Mason 373 15 379 27 0 794 Massac 328 15 526 18 0 887 McDonough 536 24 831 39 75 1505 McHenry 502 5 292 13 30 842 McLean 496 22 491 19 45 1073 Menard 387 13 367 25 0 792 Mercer 504 27 833 51 64 1479 Monroe 403 28 941 28 56 1456 Montgomery 632 24 789 24 0 1469 Morgan 566 18 714 26 0 1324 Moultrie 353 13 203 10 0 579 Ogle 590 13 807 20 132 1562 Peoria 885 28 866 42 0 1821 Perry 828 39 1272 75 290 2504 Piatt 174 5 101 6 0 286 Pike 2065 115 1995 192 0 4367 Pope 835 26 1502 77 0 2440 Pulaski 230 11 340 27 0 608 Putnam 211 3 342 14 44 614 Randolph 1087 89 2404 103 0 3683 Richland 440 13 732 19 0 1204 Rock Island 695 14 719 22 84 1534 Saline 540 31 977 57 0 1605 Sangamon 774 16 627 40 0 1457 Schuyler 1009 46 1313 73 205 2646 Scott 242 15 315 20 0 592 Shelby 740 36 1069 45 56 1946 Stark 116 7 199 10 0 332 St. Clair 616 18 690 22 0 1346 Stephenson 474 17 708 23 120 1342 Tazewell 535 26 512 25 0 1098 Union 796 31 1546 65 0 2438 Vermilion 788 22 541 33 63 1447 Wabash 208 7 205 9 0 429 Warren 264 4 548 28 0 844 Washington 511 20 1020 35 0 1586 Wayne 921 33 1546 65 0 2565 White 539 25 745 41 139 1489 Whiteside 463 14 617 29 0 1123 Will 697 8 225 15 56 1001 Williamson 1167 36 1775 48 0 3026 Winnebago 453 10 354 13 53 883 Woodford 542 33 604 37 0 1216 Totals 57929 2378 80117 3765 3506 147695