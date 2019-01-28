As expected, overall deer harvest in Illinois in the 2018-19 seasons was up from the overall harvest in 2017-18.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois 2018-19 Deer Hunting Seasons Result in Preliminary Harvest of 151,577 Deer

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 151,577 deer during all 2018-19 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded on Jan. 20. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 147,695 deer in 2017-18. 

During the 2018-19 deer seasons, hunters took 45 percent does and 55 percent males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 61,079 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2018 and concluded on Jan. 20, 2019. That compares with the harvest of 57,929 deer during the 2017-18 archery season.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,650 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 6-8, 2018), compared to 2,378 in 2017.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 80,896 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 16-18, 2018 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2018, compared with 80,117 deer taken during the 2017 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,863 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 7-9, 2018, compared with harvest 3,765 in the 2017 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2018-19 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 20, 2019, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,089 deer, compared with a harvest of 3,506 deer taken during those seasons in 2017-18.  Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 27-30, 2018 and Jan. 18-20, 2019.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons.  The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2018-19, while 22 counties were open for the Late-Winter season in 2017-18. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2018-19, and final 2017-18 harvest results for comparison.

2018-2019 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW/CWD

Total

Adams

1398

78

2340

129

0

3945

Alexander

193

6

499

25

0

723

Bond

397

10

731

20

0

1158

Boone

125

3

141

2

27

298

Brown

938

30

1070

76

210

2324

Bureau

689

23

1080

69

0

1861

Calhoun

776

21

852

60

0

1709

Carroll

547

13

686

25

107

1378

Cass

643

11

693

48

0

1395

Champaign

375

6

209

11

0

601

Christian

529

9

610

26

0

1174

Clark

873

20

1183

60

0

2136

Clay

562

22

1219

27

119

1949

Clinton

472

9

744

22

0

1247

Coles

682

9

657

28

0

1376

Cook

143

0

0

0

0

143

Crawford

894

15

1106

23

117

2155

Cumberland

482

19

776

29

0

1306

DeKalb

160

0

125

5

20

310

DeWitt

547

3

359

40

0

949

Douglas

187

1

153

3

0

344

DuPage

29

0

0

0

0

29

Edgar

453

6

565

34

0

1058

Edwards

239

2

425

20

0

686

Effingham

489

27

988

37

0

1541

Fayette

886

20

1588

64

0

2558

Ford

50

1

110

11

0

172

Franklin

1093

16

1381

63

0

2553

Fulton

1574

53

1898

99

350

3974

Gallatin

257

5

421

21

0

704

Greene

843

24

1028

68

0

1963

Grundy

332

5

277

20

75

709

Hamilton

689

13

1150

37

136

2025

Hancock

853

40

1715

109

0

2717

Hardin

425

5

887

45

0

1362

Henderson

251

11

444

32

60

798

Henry

498

20

482

30

0

1030

Iroquois

382

7

464

32

0

885

Jackson

1155

36

2439

79

0

3709

Jasper

658

29

1015

50

0

1752

Jefferson

1492

57

1902

97

0

3548

Jersey

538

14

670

33

0

1255

JoDaviess

1089

47

1688

71

441

3336

Johnson

666

20

1561

52

0

2299

Kane

330

0

32

0

5

367

Kankakee

318

4

201

16

60

599

Kendall

165

1

90

8

32

296

Knox

928

18

1118

63

162

2289

Lake

309

0

0

0

0

309

LaSalle

741

15

766

31

161

1714

Lawrence

443

3

644

39

0

1129

Lee

400

10

518

33

50

1011

Livingston

218

6

424

13

56

717

Logan

341

9

382

25

0

757

Macon

475

9

236

16

0

736

Macoupin

1014

26

1699

54

162

2955

Madison

902

12

778

24

80

1796

Marion

968

27

1627

68

143

2833

Marshall

334

13

602

29

0

978

Mason

412

8

434

34

0

888

Massac

334

9

455

14

0

812

McDonough

583

19

844

44

105

1595

McHenry

562

1

292

15

62

932

McLean

529

11

543

18

63

1164

Menard

387

14

370

29

0

800

Mercer

520

38

851

49

87

1545

Monroe

384

13

1019

23

94

1533

Montgomery

733

19

800

28

0

1580

Morgan

581

12

746

31

0

1370

Moultrie

362

6

226

10

0

604

Ogle

626

18

747

30

170

1591

Peoria

838

16

860

39

0

1753

Perry

870

22

1351

61

277

2581

Piatt

182

1

119

6

0

308

Pike

2137

82

2053

164

0

4436

Pope

861

16

1438

51

0

2366

Pulaski

231

6

281

13

0

531

Putnam

253

5

343

25

49

675

Randolph

1103

76

2271

132

0

3582

Richland

430

7

693

18

0

1148

Rock Island

715

18

792

47

87

1659

Saline

569

16

945

40

99

1669

Sangamon

903

14

560

50

0

1527

Schuyler

997

42

1501

80

0

2620

Scott

255

6

329

11

0

601

Shelby

832

26

1131

43

120

2152

Stark

120

2

177

10

0

309

St. Clair

678

14

717

17

0

1426

Stephenson

461

7

608

20

162

1258

Tazewell

616

16

483

25

0

1140

Union

869

33

1387

63

0

2352

Vermilion

887

9

486

39

0

1421

Wabash

183

1

199

14

0

397

Warren

271

5

478

31

0

785

Washington

529

15

1018

32

0

1594

Wayne

852

25

1479

56

0

2412

White

492

8

772

50

0

1322

Whiteside

487

6

634

27

0

1154

Will

800

7

287

19

50

1163

Williamson

1174

25

1849

56

0

3104

Winnebago

462

7

341

12

91

913

Woodford

570

30

539

36

0

1175

Totals

61079

1650

80896

3863

4089

151577

2017-2018 Final Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW/CWD

Total

Adams

1268

90

2181

122

0

3661

Alexander

199

10

492

31

0

732

Bond

345

20

663

15

0

1043

Boone

127

3

136

0

22

288

Brown

857

40

1018

78

203

2196

Bureau

652

20

1006

54

0

1732

Calhoun

676

33

813

63

0

1585

Carroll

553

14

686

27

103

1383

Cass

588

19

653

43

0

1303

Champaign

360

10

198

30

0

598

Christian

470

25

551

27

0

1073

Clark

821

25

1148

62

0

2056

Clay

513

35

1111

47

90

1796

Clinton

390

12

695

22

0

1119

Coles

641

13

594

20

0

1268

Cook

121

0

0

0

0

121

Crawford

889

28

1016

24

121

2078

Cumberland

447

22

776

19

0

1264

DeKalb

147

1

106

4

25

283

DeWitt

483

12

337

25

0

857

Douglas

185

6

132

8

0

331

DuPage

37

0

0

0

0

37

Edgar

411

23

561

23

48

1066

Edwards

223

10

415

24

0

672

Effingham

424

31

872

23

0

1350

Fayette

751

34

1545

47

0

2377

Ford

53

2

112

4

0

171

Franklin

1002

36

1373

66

0

2477

Fulton

1623

57

2000

103

269

4052

Gallatin

279

17

448

18

0

762

Greene

814

35

1059

40

0

1948

Grundy

308

3

285

20

66

682

Hamilton

665

31

1175

39

134

2044

Hancock

775

41

1818

86

0

2720

Hardin

440

19

963

63

0

1485

Henderson

258

10

494

31

58

851

Henry

470

12

536

20

0

1038

Iroquois

353

16

519

41

0

929

Jackson

1125

67

2302

90

0

3584

Jasper

575

29

987

52

0

1643

Jefferson

1372

76

2081

113

0

3642

Jersey

484

23

641

20

0

1168

JoDaviess

1022

50

1862

74

318

3326

Johnson

677

33

1589

56

0

2355

Kane

296

0

28

6

12

342

Kankakee

261

6

185

20

34

506

Kendall

174

2

79

5

22

282

Knox

901

22

1145

50

134

2252

Lake

325

0

1

0

0

326

LaSalle

651

22

669

20

118

1480

Lawrence

483

15

613

36

0

1147

Lee

385

18

542

18

36

999

Livingston

210

8

364

5

32

619

Logan

291

26

325

24

0

666

Macon

458

11

240

22

0

731

Macoupin

1019

42

1486

61

0

2608

Madison

802

18

736

24

33

1613

Marion

980

64

1572

66

116

2798

Marshall

305

16

601

24

0

946

Mason

373

15

379

27

0

794

Massac

328

15

526

18

0

887

McDonough

536

24

831

39

75

1505

McHenry

502

5

292

13

30

842

McLean

496

22

491

19

45

1073

Menard

387

13

367

25

0

792

Mercer

504

27

833

51

64

1479

Monroe

403

28

941

28

56

1456

Montgomery

632

24

789

24

0

1469

Morgan

566

18

714

26

0

1324

Moultrie

353

13

203

10

0

579

Ogle

590

13

807

20

132

1562

Peoria

885

28

866

42

0

1821

Perry

828

39

1272

75

290

2504

Piatt

174

5

101

6

0

286

Pike

2065

115

1995

192

0

4367

Pope

835

26

1502

77

0

2440

Pulaski

230

11

340

27

0

608

Putnam

211

3

342

14

44

614

Randolph

1087

89

2404

103

0

3683

Richland

440

13

732

19

0

1204

Rock Island

695

14

719

22

84

1534

Saline

540

31

977

57

0

1605

Sangamon

774

16

627

40

0

1457

Schuyler

1009

46

1313

73

205

2646

Scott

242

15

315

20

0

592

Shelby

740

36

1069

45

56

1946

Stark

116

7

199

10

0

332

St. Clair

616

18

690

22

0

1346

Stephenson

474

17

708

23

120

1342

Tazewell

535

26

512

25

0

1098

Union

796

31

1546

65

0

2438

Vermilion

788

22

541

33

63

1447

Wabash

208

7

205

9

0

429

Warren

264

4

548

28

0

844

Washington

511

20

1020

35

0

1586

Wayne

921

33

1546

65

0

2565

White

539

25

745

41

139

1489

Whiteside

463

14

617

29

0

1123

Will

697

8

225

15

56

1001

Williamson

1167

36

1775

48

0

3026

Winnebago

453

10

354

13

53

883

Woodford

542

33

604

37

0

1216

Totals

57929

2378

80117

3765

3506

147695

Follow the IDNR on Facebook and Twitter

 

 

 