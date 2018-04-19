Draft analysis: Should Bears be bold again and trade up for OLB Bradley Chubb?

Part 10 of a 10-part series previewing the NFL draft and analyzing the Bears’ needs.

Asked if the Bears’ defense had any Pro Bowl-caliber players, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, playfully scoffed at the honor at first.

“Some have deserved it in the past,” said Hicks, a notable snub from last season. “Sometimes it boils down to who is the most popular.”

So Hicks is starting a campaign for outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

N.C. State's Bradley Chubb. (AP)

“One of my personal favorites for the Pro Bowl this year is Floyd,” Hicks said. “It’s his time. It’s his time to bounce back and take over and be the type of rusher that I know he can be. I’m excited for him.”

The Bears, meanwhile, are campaigning for help. Floyd is the Bears’ most talented pass rusher, but he still has missed eight games over his first two NFL seasons.

The Bears need to find Floyd help on the field and make sure they’re deep enough at Floyd’s critical position for when he is off it, regardless of the reason.

To do that, Bears general manager Ryan Pace might have to boldly act with conviction for the third consecutive year in the NFL draft.

Pace might have to trade up. Again.

From the Bears’ perspective, North Carolina State outside linebacker/defensive end Bradley Chubb is arguably the only player worth trading up for early in the draft.

It highly unlikely that Chubb falls to the Bears at No. 8. Before Pace traded up for quarterback Mitch Trubisky last year, he leapfrogged the Giants in 2016, moving from No. 11 selection to No. 9, to select Floyd.

Chubb is more worth the cost of moving up than Floyd was two years ago. Just look at their production in college. Chubb had 25 sacks and 54 ½ tackles for loss over three years; Floyd had 17 and 26 ½.

A first-team All-American and the Bronko Nagurski award winner (best defender) last season, Chubb is widely considered the best pass rusher in a draft class considered short on them.

In 2016, Floyd was an athletic project with great potential, but he was the second-best rusher behind Ohio State’s Joey Bosa (No. 3, Chargers).

Chubb’s potential availability depends on a run of quarterbacks. But according to Sports Illustrated, the Broncos might be open to trading down from the No. 5 selection if their preferred quarterback is taken before their pick.

That could be the opening that Pace needs to strike for Chubb, who could be in play for the Colts at No. 6 and Buccaneers at No. 7.

In general, Chubb is considered a top-three prospect. The Bears and other teams can sit and wait on Boston College’s Harold Landry, Texas-San Antonio’s Marcus Davenport, LSU’s Arden Key or Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard.

“You’re always looking at the depth of the class when you’re trying to make your decisions,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout for the Eagles and Ravens, said during a recent conference call.

“So the lack of edge rushers — elite edge rushers to me — that is going to help a guy like Bradley Chubb because I think there’s a drop-off after him.”

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Grading the Bears’ need: High. Make that, extremely high. Leonard Floyd is the Bears’ best player in an extremely thin position, and he still has much to prove in this third season. It starts with staying healthy. Aaron Lynch could prove to be a valuable free-agent addition, but he’s still three years removed from his best production in the NFL.

On the roster: Floyd ($3,945,715 average annual value), Lynch ($4 million), Sam Acho ($2.75 million), Howard Jones ($660,000), Isaiah Irving ($510,000).

Top five draft prospects

1. Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State: He doesn’t have the same freakish makeup as Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick last year for the Browns, but he might be a better pass rusher.

2. Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio: Davenport dominated lower-level competition, but it’s thought he will require time to develop. Consider him a boom-or-bust prospect.

3. Harold Landry, Boston College: An athletic, speed rusher, Landry made 22 sacks in 2016, but had only eight ½ last season, though injuries were partly to blame.

4. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State: He was solid contributor over three seasons for the Buckeyes, but he isn’t Joey Bosa 2.0.

5. Arden Key, LSU: Teams want to know why Key spent part of 2017 away from the Tigers for personal reasons. He wasn’t the same player that he was in 2016 when he had 12 ½ sacks.

I’m intrigued by:

What the Bears can find in the later rounds. Can they unearth some pass-rushing steals? How about undrafted free agency? It’s late in the draft when good scouting pays off for teams. The Bears’ scouts must find pass rushers.