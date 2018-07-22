Dylan Covey tosses gem as White Sox beat Mariners 5-0

SEATTLE — Dylan Covey allowed two hits in 8 1/3 innings against baffled Seattle hitters, Avisail Garcia hit a three-run homer in his return off the disabled list and the White Sox beat the Mariners 5-0 on Saturday night.

Covey’s start to the second half of the season was stunning based on his previous six starts going into the All-Star break. Covey (4-5) won for the first time since June 13 against Cleveland. That was also the last time he pitched beyond the fifth inning. In his previous six starts, Covey was 0-4 with an 11.70 ERA and six home runs allowed.

Yet Seattle was unable to solve him. Covey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Dee Gordon singled with one out. He retired the next nine batters until Jean Segura’s one-out single in the ninth.

“[I] threw the ball over the plate and let them hit it into the ground,” Covey said. “That’s my game.

Dylan Covey pitches against the Mariners in the seventh inning Saturday in Seattle. | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

“The fastball was definitely my best pitch, and the curve was my best secondary pitch, which isn’t normally the case for me. I was able to mix speeds, keep them off balance and not let them sit on the fastball, which teams have been doing on me the second time through.”

Covey was lifted after throwing 105 pitches. He had never pitched beyond the seventh inning in a major league start and in his past three road starts, Covey had allowed 18 earned runs and opponents were hitting .380.

“We were going to go batter to batter,” manager Rick Renteria said of his plan for Covey in the ninth. “It was a great outing by him. He hadn’t gone more than seven this year, and coming off the break, it was a solid outing for him. We wanted to make sure it was as good an outing as he possibly could have.

“He was attacking the strike zone. He was hitting his spots and letting the natural, diving action to both sides work for him. It didn’t seem like he let anything bother him. He just trusted himself.”

He struck out five and got help from solid defense on the infield with 12 ground-ball outs. Shortstop Tim Anderson made a pair of difficult plays to get Gordon and Ben Gamel in the early innings and Yolmer Sanchez robbed Nelson Cruz of a hit in the seventh with a backhanded stop.

Leury Garcia added one more defensive gem to keep the shutout intact, robbing Mitch Haniger of a two-run homer for the second out of the ninth inning with a leaping catch at the wall in left field.

Garcia provided the big blow with his 10th home run of the season off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. Chicago got all four runs in the fourth inning after Hernandez was dominant the first time through the lineup.

Hernandez (8-8) recorded six straight outs via strikeout in the second and third innings, the only hiccup a walk to Omar Narvaez. But it all fell apart in the fourth. Sanchez opened the inning with a sharp single, Jose Abreu was hit by a curveball that didn’t break and with one out Garcia hit a changeup out to deep center field.

Hernandez was activated off the disabled list to make the start after suffering lower back stiffness. He lasted just five innings for the fourth time in his last five starts.

FELIX’S RETURN

Despite the big inning, Seattle manager Scott Servais thought the outing was an overall improvement for Hernandez.

“Definitely a step forward. I thought his stuff was much crisper, looked much better than it had the last two or three starts. (I’m) encouraged by that,” Servais said.

MAKING MOVES

White Sox: Garcia was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to clear the roster spot. Garcia had been on the DL since July 10 with a strained right hamstring. Saturday’s game was just his 36th this season after missing nearly two months earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

Mariners: Outfielder John Andreoli was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear the roster spot for Hernandez. Andreoli was with the club for only one day after being called up on Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7) will make his 20th start of the season, trying to rebound from two poor outings before the All-Star break. Lopez is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in his past two starts.

Mariners: Lefty Marco Gonzales (10-5) looks to build on his impressive first-half performance. Gonzales has won his last three starts, including a 3-0 win over the Angels in his last outing on July 11.