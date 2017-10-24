Feeling a Brees: How Mitch Trubisky’s intangibles are changing Bears

When you trade up and draft a quarterback with the second overall selection, you do so with the hope and the goal of forever changing your franchise for the better.

In that regard, Bears general manager Ryan Pace views Mitch Trubisky as his new version of Drew Brees.

It’s the only standard to hold Trubisky to because Brees is everything to Pace after nine years together with the Saints. Brees is Pace’s starting point for quarterbacks.

After drafting Trubisky, Pace was asked how he met the Brees standard.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs on the field Sunday. (AP)

“It’s all the traits as far as leadership,” Pace said. “How he is with his teammates, what his work ethic is like, and all the physical traits as well.”

Trubisky’s physical traits haven’t amounted to much in his first three starts. The Bears are protecting his development with their run game and defense.

But to Pace, a quarterback’s intangibles are as important as his physical abilities. It’s what makes talented quarterbacks truly special.

And Trubisky’s Brees-like intangibles are changing the Bears. Just ask around.

Here is a look at how with the Brees and the Saints up next for the Bears on Sunday:

His work ethic

Linebacker Danny Trevathan’s starting point for quarterbacks is Peyton Manning. The Broncos drafted Trevathan in 2012, the same year Manning was signed.

What does Trevathan see in Trubisky?

“I see a lot of Peyton Manning traits in him, staying and watching film,” Trevathan said. “That’s key. I used to watch Peyton a lot. He used to think I was a stalker.

“But I watched him a lot because that’s one of the greats, and I wanted to be like him, even though I was a linebacker.”

Trubisky’s work ethic impressed his teammates almost immediately. He is the living version of first-one-in, last-one-to-leave cliché.

And it’s been that way since draft night.

Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen roomed with Trubisky for months and often was asleep by the time Trubisky returned from Halas Hall.

That level of commitment resonated with the veterans.

“The guys buy into people like that, who take pride in their work, and love what they do and take passion into it,” Trevathan said. “Guys love playing with guys [who is] on the same side as you. That’s what I see from him.”

Fullback Michael Burton, who spent two seasons playing with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, called Trubisky “a grinder.”

“It’s really important to him,” Burton said. “He’s a professional and sometimes you don’t see that with such a young guy.”

His personality

Cornerback Prince Amukamara enjoys trash talk. And Trubisky often is a target.

“I just basically poke at them to see if they’ll bite back,” Amukamara said. “I’ll definitely crack some jokes on Mitch, and he definitely shouts a few jokes back.”

Amukamara said Trubisky calls him “Princess.”

“That’s a weak joke,” Amukamara said with a smile, “but he calls me that.”

Their trash-talking connection is important.

Trubisky is one of the guys.

“Guys like him,” said Amukamara, who spent his first five seasons with Giants quarterback Eli Manning. “He fits very well with the team. As soon as he got the starting job, he took ownership of that and commands huddle and definitely commands the team.”

Jay Cutler, meanwhile, was a polarizing figure. His efforts to improve as a leader over his Bears tenure never were enough. Fair or not, he could never win over all his teammates.

Trubisky is different. Similar to Cutler, he’s an “alpha,” as players often say, but he’s one who has gotten players to rally around him in only three weeks.

There is a palpable win-for-Mitch attitude among players. They understand that they can ease his development by playing better around him.

It helps that they sincerely like him.

“For a quarterback – that position – it starts with confidence, and he’s in a good situation with our defense playing great,” Amukamara said. “Expectations are still high for him especially with where he’s been picked. But we’re all helping each other, meaning we’re not putting him in bad situations.

“But I’ve seen Mitch in practice and I’ve seen him in training camp. There’s going to be a time where he’s asked to really light it up, and he’s capable of doing that.”

His accountability

No one is harder on Trubisky than Trubisky.

After his late interception against the Vikings, he stood in front of his teammates and blamed himself for the loss. And that was in his first career start.

Trubisky was happy with the victory against the Panthers, but his own contributions to it were upsetting. He said as much after the game. He simply expects better of himself. His teammates identify with that.

“It’s a different feel,” Trevathan said. “He’s a special kid, man.”

It’s a connection that helps Trubisky hold his teammates accountable.

“He’s definitely taking leadership,” rookie running back Tarik Cohen said. “He’s very accountable. If he messes up, he’ll be the first to let us know, and he’s holding us accountable. If I go too deep in my route, he’ll let me know. We’ll just [talk] from there.”

It goes back to his work ethic.

“I would characterize [his charisma] as very dedicated,” Cohen said. “You can tell he’s laser-focused on the task, and he just wants to get the job done more than anybody else out on the field.”

His vibe

No quarterback breaks down his team better than Brees. YouTube is full of his pre-game speeches. They stand out not only for Brees’ words in his chants, but for how his teammates respond to him.

Trubisky isn’t quite there yet. But players said he’s being more assertive, whether it’s getting his offense aligned or offering encouragement.

His teammates are listening, too.

“That ‘it’ factor, he’s a leader,” Burton said. “He just has a presence about himself, whether it’s just something as small as breaking the offense down after practice or breaking them down in the locker room.

“[It’s] a presence where he’s talking [and] everybody is listening to what he’s saying. Some people say it comes with the quarterback, but I would say he’s got it, and then plus, he’s a quarterback. That leadership ability is very unique.”

It’s very natural, too. Tight end Zach Miller said Trubisky has “stuff you can’t teach.”

“He has all that package for that position for where he’s at,” Miller said. “You either got it or you don’t, you know what I mean? He has all of it. He has that moxie with him, the swagger, where I really don’t think anything phases him.”

For rebuilding team, that’s an important development.

The new face of the franchise is taking over. And he can only get better on the field.

“He’s a calm guy, he’s humble and he works his tail off, man,” Trevathan said. “He takes pride in his work. That’s what you want in your quarterback — a guy that’s going to work his tail off, grow with this team and push us.”