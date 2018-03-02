First taste of October baseball makes Cubs’ Jose Quintana hungry for seconds

TEMPE, Ariz. – The last time Jose Quintana started a game that mattered for the Cubs, it went very quickly. Too quickly.

Two innings and six runs after he took the mound he was done, and a few hours later so was the Cubs’ season – the Cubs eliminated by the Dodgers that night in the National League Championship Series.

More than four months later, as he prepares for his first full season with the Cubs, Quintana still thinks about how abruptly his experience with October baseball ended. Too quickly.

“I have the playoffs in my mind,” he said Friday after facing seven Angels batters in his first start of the spring.

Jose Quintana in Game 5 of the NLCS last October.

“It starts right here,” he said. “It’s a long way to go [in spring training] for me to get ready. But you stay hungry to [get] back to October.”

Quintana, who pitched a scoreless first Friday before allowing three hits and a run in the second, could be a key to an October return for the Cubs in more ways than one.

The White Sox’ Opening Day starter a year ago, the left-hander slots into the fourth spot in this year’s deeper Cubs’ rotation with big things expected as his comfort level grows with teammates and the Cubs’ unusually detailed and tailored pitching strategy.

He also gets an assist in the Cubs’ efforts to land the $126 million jewel of their offseason – Yu Darvish – because of the flexibility it gave the Cubs in their payroll plans. He makes $8.85 million this year with club options for $10.5 million each of the next two on an especially team-friendly contract.

“We almost felt like we were acquiring 1½ pitchers in that deal because it would go halfway towards acquiring someone else,” Epstein said of the trade with the White Sox at the All-Star break last year.

The fact that the “someone else” was Darvish means the Cubs in seven months added two pitchers that started Opening Day for their clubs last year. And neither gets the call for the Cubs this year (Jon Lester starts the opener).

“We have a pretty good pitcher every single game,” Quintana said of the rotation. “I don’t want to say it’s the best one, but it’s one of the best ones.”

Quintana, a 2016 All-Star, is no small part of that after going 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA for the Cubs after the trade, showing flashes of dominance along the way.

His performance in the playoffs was impressive, too, in a pair of starts before that elimination game against the Dodgers. He allowed just two earned runs in a combined 10 2/3 innings in those games, both no decisions and both opposing staff aces in the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (in Game 1 of the NLCS).

“He always wanted to be there, and he was there, and he handled it really well,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s got the taste now. Blood in the water. You’ve got to have it again.

“Pitching that late into the year, pitching into significant games like that – heads up. … He’s really set up to have a good year.”

