Former Blackhawks’ Daniel Carcillo, Nick Boynton sue NHL over brain injuries

Former Blackhawks forward Daniel Carcillo and defenseman Nick Boynton are suing the NHL for withholding information regarding traumatic brain injuries.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday by Chicago firm Corboy & Demetrio in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota, claims the NHL is a “league of denial” that didn’t give players proper information regarding concussions and what the longterm effects of repeated blows to the head can be.

Both Carcillo and Boynton said they have suffered repeated brain injuries including concussions throughout their professional hockey careers. Carcillo played in the NHL for nine season, while Boynton played for 11.

The lawsuit also claims that the league “allowed and encouraged” players to play through concussions.

Since March, Carcillo, known as “Car Bomb” for his aggressive style of play, has gained traction spreading awareness of brain injuries hockey players sustain. He’s also been vocal about the lack of support the NHL offers its players.

After the suit was filed, Carcillo tweeted that he will “continue to apply pressure to people in charge of providing care to current and former players.” He also wrote that any money he receives from the suit, he’ll put toward concussion research and the Carrick Institute, which studies clinical neuroscience.

“I’m doing this on behalf of all former NHL players that are struggling with the difficulties of transitioning from a life in the NHL with brains that have been damaged.” Carcillo said in an official statement. “Players today are still being denied proper care for concussions.”