Former Iowa Cubs pitcher Scott Barnes relishing return from surgery with Dogs

The night of May 25 was the Chicago Dogs’ home debut and a milestone for the franchise. It was also an important evening for their starting pitcher.

A 30-year-old lefty and member of the 2016 Iowa Cubs, Scott Barnes’ outing marked his first appearance of any kind since June 23, 2016. In August of that year, Barnes’ season ended with Tommy John surgery that sent him toward an uncertain future.

Almost two years later, Barnes was back on the mound for the first time. Getting there meant a lot, and returning on such a pivotal moment for his new team made it sweeter.

“It was definitely something to build off of and a very good confidence boost for me as well because you put in a lot of time and effort, but you cannot replicate game speed,” said Barnes, who went three innings and allowed one run that night. “To be able to get out on the mound again and to be able to compete it was one of the most meaningful outings of my life, to be able to get that reassurance that all that hard work over almost two years had paid off.”

Taken by San Francisco in the eighth round of the 2008 draft, Barnes has pitched in the Giants, Indians, Blue Jays and Cubs organizations. He also appeared in 22 major-league games for Cleveland over the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Following the injury, Barnes’ desire was to pitch again. Whether it was in affiliated or independent ball didn’t really matter.

“Just knowing that you’ve put in all this time and effort into getting back, it was very fulfilling to come back and to be able to pitch again. That was always my goal after I had the surgery,” Barnes said. “I wanted to pitch no matter what level it was at. If it was affiliated or non-affiliated baseball, I still wanted to be able to go back out there and give it another shot regardless of the situation.”

Entering his scheduled Wednesday start, Barnes had thrown 29 1/3 innings in six outings, compiling a 3.98 ERA. Barnes was especially encouraged by his June 22 appearance when he allowed one run in seven innings and threw a season-high 105 pitches.

His next mission for 2018 is clear. He wants to pitch and compete for the Dogs.

“I don’t want to stop playing,” Barnes said. “Baseball’s always been in my life and if I can physically do it and meet the call every five days and be able to go out there and give my team a chance to win, then I’m going to continue to do that as long as I can.”