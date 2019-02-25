‘Game of Thrones’ series of Cubs, Sox bobbleheads herald Opening Day

It’s the best of both worlds — if you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones” and Major League Baseball.

The original HBO series and MLB have joined forces under the auspices of FOCO sports manufacturing to release a cross-licensed series of bobbleheads featuring all 30 MLB teams.

The first series of bobbleheads, released Monday, features three styles: The Iron Throne (with team mascots positioned on the ceremonial seat beside a team logo and banner); Viserion the ice dragon (featuring a translucent team logo); and the Night King (sporting team-themed armor, an “ice” baseball bat, banner and translucent logo). Subsequent series releases will feature key MLB players and show characters.

You can pre-order the Series 1 bobbleheads ($45-$60) at foco.com, with estimated delivery by the end of March.

Here’s a closer look: