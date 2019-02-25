Our Pledge To You

02/25/2019, 11:29pm

‘Game of Thrones’ series of Cubs, Sox bobbleheads herald Opening Day

The Ice Dragon/Chicago Cubs bobblehead. | Copyright HBO

The Ice Dragon/Chicago Cubs bobblehead (partial view). | Copyright HBO

By Miriam Di Nunzio
It’s the best of both worlds — if you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones” and Major League Baseball.

The original HBO series and MLB have joined forces under the auspices of FOCO sports manufacturing to release a cross-licensed series of bobbleheads featuring all 30 MLB teams.

The first series of bobbleheads, released Monday, features three styles: The Iron Throne (with team mascots positioned on the ceremonial seat beside a team logo and banner);  Viserion the ice dragon (featuring a translucent team logo); and the Night King (sporting team-themed armor, an “ice” baseball bat, banner and translucent logo). Subsequent series releases will feature key MLB players and show characters.

You can pre-order the Series 1 bobbleheads ($45-$60) at foco.com, with estimated delivery by the end of March.

Here’s a closer look:

Cubs mascot Clark takes his rightful place on the "Game of Thrones" ice throne in a new series of bobbleheads by FOCO. | Copyright HBO

The Ice Dragon/Chicago Cubs bobblehead. | Copyright HBO

The Cubs/"Game of Thrones" Night King bobblehead, part of a new series of bobbleheads combining MLB teams and characters from the HBO series. | Copyright HBO

The White Sox/Ice Dragon "Game of Thrones" bobblehead. | Copyright HBO

The White Sox/Night King bobblehead doll featured in a new series of bobbleheads available now for pre-order from FOCO. | Copyright HBO

