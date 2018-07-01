Hearing and doing are different things for struggling White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas — Things have to get better for the White Sox. They can’t really get worse.

“I always say something good will be coming down the pike because we’re going through a difficult time,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said. “It’s difficult because we come to the park preparing to win and when we don’t there is disappointment. We don’t say, ‘Oh crap, we’re rebuilding, don’t worry about it.’ That’s why it’s difficult.’’

Cooper has had veteran pitching staffs, young staffs and a World Series staff. On this team, this staff, “we’re giving people on the job training and seeing if they’re going to be part of the future.’’

It’s tough training ground for young pitchers throwing with the American League’s worst defense behind them. Shortstop Tim Anderson (12) and second baseman Yoan Moncada (13), two very key components in the position-player group getting “on the drive training,” lead the way for a unit that leads the AL with 64 errors. In Saturday’s 13-4 loss, the Rangers’ Delino DeShields singled, went to second on a pickoff throw by right-hander Juan Minaya that first baseman Jose Abreu probably should have gloved, stole third and scored when catcher Omar Narvaez’ throw bounced off the glove of third baseman Yolmer Sanchez. Anderson and Moncada got gloves on catchable (although not routine) base hits, adding to the sloppiness.

Bruce Rondon wipes his brow during the Texas Rangers' 7-run eighth inning Saturday. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Manager Rick Renteria kept the clubhouse closed longer than usual “to recap the game, telling us what he thinks,’’ Anderson said.

“He has a right to be upset and [ticked] off,’’ Anderson said. “We’re young, things happen, things aren’t going how we want them to go but as players we have to keep pushing each other — and enjoying the game.”

Anderson said he “treasures” what he hears from Renteria “because he’s been around and he’s not going to tell us something wrong. He’s going to tell us things that make us better.’’

Veteran right-hander James Shields said the message from manager and coaches is “definitely well received. Everyone gets it.’’

But hearing and doing have been different things for a team that entered Sunday’s game against the Rangers with a 28-54 record. Rebuilding teams lose but the aim is to at least “play the game the right way,” win or lose.

“You don’t want to have it happen and it’s frustrating as a player when you are making those mistakes,’’ Shields said. “We have to just do everything we possibly can to get better. Figure out what’s going wrong and address it.

“It’s bee a struggle all season. When you’re winning the game gets a lot easier, when you’re losing the game gets harder. We just have to slow the game down and focus on what we need to do fundamentally.’’

On Sunday morning, Renteria talked about the talk from the night before.

“We had a good conversation as a club,’’ he said. “You’re competing at the big league level. It requires a lot of commitment, concentration, focus. Which doesn’t mean you have to be a stiff, you have to be relaxed and enjoy the game. But there is a focus and commitment that’s required to compete from pitch to pitch.

“It’s nothing new.’’