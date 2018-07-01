Strong outing by Lopez helps White Sox avoid series sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez was just what the White Sox needed to salvage a win in what had been a horrendous series against the Texas Rangers.

Lopez, arguably the Sox best starter, beat the heat and helped the Sox beat the Rangers 10-5 on a sweltering afternoon following two night games in which the Sox lost 11-3 and 14-4 at Globe Life Park. With a taxed bullpen craving rest, Lopez even went out to get one more batter in the seventh inning with his pitch count at 107 in 100-degree heat.

Lopez pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball and left with an 8-2 lead.

Avisail Garcia singled, doubled twice and tripled and Jose Abreu, putting a .212/.256/.363 hitting line in June behind him, drove in three runs with a groundout, triple and sacrifice fly while going 2-for-3 with an intentional walk. Matt Davidson was 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Chicago White Sox throws in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 1, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Against lefty Cole Hamels in the fourth, the Sox scored five runs with, in succession, an RBI double by leadoff man Tim Anderson, RBI single by Garcia, single by Abreu and two-run double by Matt Davidson. Kevan Smith capped the inning, which started with Adam Engel reaching on a dropped third strike, with an RBI single.

Lopez (4-5) struck out six, walked three and spread around seven hits. Closer Joakim Soria, summoned earlier than usual after Jace Fry and Xavier Cedeno allowed the Rangers to bring the tying run to the plate, recorded two outs in the eighth including a strikeout of Adrian Beltre, then finished up in the ninth with his 14th consecutive scoreless appearance.

The Sox tacked on two runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Davidson and Charlie Tilson’s squeeze bunt scoring Abreu.

Leury Garcia exits with sore finger

Left fielder Leury Garcia left the game during the fifth inning with a jammed finger on his left hand and was replaced by Charlie Tilson.

Garcia is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Monday when the team is in Cincinnati.

Prized prospect Luis Robert goes on DL

Class A Winston-Salem center fielder Luis Robert, the No. 25-ranked prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, has returned to the sidelines after spraining his left thumb. Robert, who sprained the same thumb during spring training and was out two months with it in a cast, apparently jammed it against the outfield wall and was put on the seven-day disabled list. The Sox do not believe it to be a significant injury.

Robert’s injury log is filling more lines on his record than the Sox would care to see. He suffered knee and ankle injuries his first season in the the Dominican Summer League in 2016 after signing a $26 million bonus and then went down making a feet first slide into second base in a Cactus League game in March.

Robert was batting .300/.389/.333 with one double and five RBI in eight games at Winston-Salem. Before he was promoted there, he batted .289/.360/.400 with three doubles, one triple and four RBI in 13 games at low A Kannapolis.