Illinois deer harvest about the same as last year: Hints of the rut

The percentage of bucks in the harvest is the biggest stat I looked at in this update on archery deer season in Illinois. As expected as rut nears, the percentage of bucks is moving up: 34 percent males in this total harvest vs the 31 percent last week.

Otherwise, harvest is about the same as last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife Resources: