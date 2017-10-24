The percentage of bucks in the harvest is the biggest stat I looked at in this update on archery deer season in Illinois. As expected as rut nears, the percentage of bucks is moving up: 34 percent males in this total harvest vs the 31 percent last week.

Otherwise, harvest is about the same as last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 22, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 11,396 deer, compared to 11,335 for the same period in 2016. 

Harvest  to date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (7494:3902).  Top five counties were Jefferson (311), Pike (303), Fulton (290), Williamson (236), and Franklin (234).   

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdown:

County 2016 2017
Adams 260 179
Alexander 25 33
Bond 62 74
Boone 30 23
Brown 147 122
Bureau 136 139
Calhoun 114 88
Carroll 153 141
Cass 124 101
Champaign 96 80
Christian 109 108
Clark 133 132
Clay 119 87
Clinton 62 109
Coles 120 151
Cook 17 24
Crawford 153 191
Cumberland 77 100
DeKalb 35 45
DeWitt 122 136
Douglas 31 48
Dupage 1 7
Edgar 64 72
Edwards 32 48
Effingham 96 95
Fayette 153 161
Ford 12 15
Franklin 189 234
Fulton 299 290
Gallatin 24 41
Greene 128 137
Grundy 74 61
Hamilton 121 101
Hancock 138 127
Hardin 56 60
Henderson 36 31
Henry 104 109
Iroquois 71 81
Jackson 197 217
Jasper 104 103
Jefferson 271 311
Jersey 109 86
JoDaviess 228 184
Johnson 130 127
Kane 47 58
Kankakee 65 65
Kendall 39 37
Knox 187 188
Lake 40 49
LaSalle 175 141
Lawrence 81 87
Lee 92 99
Livingston 58 58
Logan 54 60
Macon 96 109
Macoupin 186 204
Madison 190 162
Marion 175 226
Marshall 74 63
Mason 58 67
Massac 46 42
McDonough 102 69
McHenry 134 90
McLean 111 135
Menard 54 76
Mercer 89 115
Monroe 62 78
Montgomery 144 128
Morgan 110 111
Moultrie 76 78
Ogle 183 137
Peoria 223 186
Perry 158 143
Piatt 27 47
Pike 372 303
Pope 94 127
Pulaski 42 25
Putnam 64 36
Randolph 211 217
Richland 63 84
Rock Island 170 157
Saline 68 107
Sangamon 149 165
Schuyler 143 152
Scott 32 27
Shelby 168 173
St. Clair 130 135
Stark 29 23
Stephenson 115 106
Tazewell 110 121
Union 156 139
Vermilion 193 206
Wabash 34 44
Warren 50 43
Washington 85 103
Wayne 162 190
White 76 55
Whiteside 118 122
Will 178 168
Williamson 208 236
Winnebago 97 105
Woodford 120 110
Total 11335 11396

 