The percentage of bucks in the harvest is the biggest stat I looked at in this update on archery deer season in Illinois. As expected as rut nears, the percentage of bucks is moving up: 34 percent males in this total harvest vs the 31 percent last week.
Otherwise, harvest is about the same as last year.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife Resources:
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Sunday, October 22, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 11,396 deer, compared to 11,335 for the same period in 2016.
Harvest to date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (7494:3902). Top five counties were Jefferson (311), Pike (303), Fulton (290), Williamson (236), and Franklin (234).
Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx
Here is the county-by-county breakdown:
|County
|2016
|2017
|Adams
|260
|179
|Alexander
|25
|33
|Bond
|62
|74
|Boone
|30
|23
|Brown
|147
|122
|Bureau
|136
|139
|Calhoun
|114
|88
|Carroll
|153
|141
|Cass
|124
|101
|Champaign
|96
|80
|Christian
|109
|108
|Clark
|133
|132
|Clay
|119
|87
|Clinton
|62
|109
|Coles
|120
|151
|Cook
|17
|24
|Crawford
|153
|191
|Cumberland
|77
|100
|DeKalb
|35
|45
|DeWitt
|122
|136
|Douglas
|31
|48
|Dupage
|1
|7
|Edgar
|64
|72
|Edwards
|32
|48
|Effingham
|96
|95
|Fayette
|153
|161
|Ford
|12
|15
|Franklin
|189
|234
|Fulton
|299
|290
|Gallatin
|24
|41
|Greene
|128
|137
|Grundy
|74
|61
|Hamilton
|121
|101
|Hancock
|138
|127
|Hardin
|56
|60
|Henderson
|36
|31
|Henry
|104
|109
|Iroquois
|71
|81
|Jackson
|197
|217
|Jasper
|104
|103
|Jefferson
|271
|311
|Jersey
|109
|86
|JoDaviess
|228
|184
|Johnson
|130
|127
|Kane
|47
|58
|Kankakee
|65
|65
|Kendall
|39
|37
|Knox
|187
|188
|Lake
|40
|49
|LaSalle
|175
|141
|Lawrence
|81
|87
|Lee
|92
|99
|Livingston
|58
|58
|Logan
|54
|60
|Macon
|96
|109
|Macoupin
|186
|204
|Madison
|190
|162
|Marion
|175
|226
|Marshall
|74
|63
|Mason
|58
|67
|Massac
|46
|42
|McDonough
|102
|69
|McHenry
|134
|90
|McLean
|111
|135
|Menard
|54
|76
|Mercer
|89
|115
|Monroe
|62
|78
|Montgomery
|144
|128
|Morgan
|110
|111
|Moultrie
|76
|78
|Ogle
|183
|137
|Peoria
|223
|186
|Perry
|158
|143
|Piatt
|27
|47
|Pike
|372
|303
|Pope
|94
|127
|Pulaski
|42
|25
|Putnam
|64
|36
|Randolph
|211
|217
|Richland
|63
|84
|Rock Island
|170
|157
|Saline
|68
|107
|Sangamon
|149
|165
|Schuyler
|143
|152
|Scott
|32
|27
|Shelby
|168
|173
|St. Clair
|130
|135
|Stark
|29
|23
|Stephenson
|115
|106
|Tazewell
|110
|121
|Union
|156
|139
|Vermilion
|193
|206
|Wabash
|34
|44
|Warren
|50
|43
|Washington
|85
|103
|Wayne
|162
|190
|White
|76
|55
|Whiteside
|118
|122
|Will
|178
|168
|Williamson
|208
|236
|Winnebago
|97
|105
|Woodford
|120
|110
|Total
|11335
|11396