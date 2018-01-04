Well, I was wondering just how much the brutal weather would impact the first late-winter antlerless-only/CWD deer seasons in Illinois. Think I got my answer and it is about what I expected.

Also, as I expected, deer harvest by bowhunters continues well ahead of the pace of the 2016-17 season.

Here’s the word and update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the 2017-18 Illinois Archery Deer Season and the 2017-18 Illinois Late Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons from the Illinois DNR.

LATE WINTER/SPECIAL CWD DEER SEASON

During the first 4-day segment of the Late Winter and Special CWD Deer Seasons (Dec. 28-31), Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,714 deer, compared to 2,654 in those same counties in 2016.  This year, 15 counties were open to the Special CWD Season, and 22 counties were open to Late Winter Deer Hunting.

Top five counties were JoDaviess (156), Perry (143), Fulton (134), Brown (94), and Schuyler (88).  The Late Winter and Special CWD seasons will conclude on Jan. 12-14.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Tuesday, January 2, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 55,724 deer, compared to 51,381 for the same period in 2016.

Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25107:30617).  During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 58% female and 42% male.

Top five counties were Pike (1959), Fulton (1563), Jefferson (1316), Adams (1223), and Williamson(1105).  The archery season remains open through Jan. 14.

County results for each of the seasons are included in the attached tables [below].

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

[Editorial note: The link above provides updated harvest data, but does not have comparison to the same time in the previous season.]

Here is the county-by-county breakdown on the archery season update:

County 2016 2017
Adams 1164 1223
Alexander 150 171
Bond 324 336
Boone 113 124
Brown 798 827
Bureau 612 637
Calhoun 592 638
Carroll 530 538
Cass 516 562
Champaign 285 341
Christian 407 458
Clark 746 786
Clay 507 506
Clinton 312 382
Coles 502 630
Cook 100 108
Crawford 760 870
Cumberland 347 442
DeKalb 171 144
DeWitt 411 460
Douglas 133 179
Dupage 28 35
Edgar 360 401
Edwards 201 216
Effingham 405 412
Fayette 640 728
Ford 42 49
Franklin 914 945
Fulton 1433 1563
Gallatin 239 260
Greene 610 765
Grundy 278 296
Hamilton 613 639
Hancock 695 752
Hardin 372 425
Henderson 245 247
Henry 418 455
Iroquois 335 329
Jackson 947 1081
Jasper 479 552
Jefferson 1190 1316
Jersey 451 465
JoDaviess 952 993
Johnson 600 653
Kane 235 279
Kankakee 273 249
Kendall 161 164
Knox 831 877
Lake 248 310
LaSalle 675 635
Lawrence 455 470
Lee 391 373
Livingston 183 207
Logan 238 281
Macon 389 444
Macoupin 831 1006
Madison 695 773
Marion 848 963
Marshall 330 297
Mason 294 357
Massac 311 311
McDonough 489 526
McHenry 489 486
McLean 436 484
Menard 311 368
Mercer 405 496
Monroe 334 392
Montgomery 567 618
Morgan 494 554
Moultrie 244 342
Ogle 675 567
Peoria 786 847
Perry 777 780
Piatt 121 165
Pike 1941 1959
Pope 789 797
Pulaski 212 220
Putnam 230 203
Randolph 959 1045
Richland 372 413
Rock Island 625 679
Saline 425 515
Sangamon 638 737
Schuyler 824 984
Scott 194 229
Shelby 622 721
St. Clair 499 592
Stark 107 110
Stephenson 463 465
Tazewell 451 511
Union 718 739
Vermilion 722 765
Wabash 188 199
Warren 238 256
Washington 447 498
Wayne 797 878
White 484 501
Whiteside 470 448
Will 676 650
Williamson 940 1105
Winnebago 446 438
Woodford 461 507
Total 51381 55724

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of the late-winter/CWD season:

County 2016 2017
Boone 21 15
Brown 134 94
Carroll 47 52
Clay 59 49
Crawford 68 54
DeKalb 18 15
Edgar 52 21
Fulton 196 134
Grundy 45 35
Hamilton 93 61
Henderson 38 17
JoDaviess 289 156
Kane 5 5
Kankakee 28 21
Kendall 17 11
Knox 93 63
LaSalle 88 60
Lee 40 17
Livingston 21 17
Madison 29 15
Marion 96 61
McDonough 64 42
McHenry 53 15
McLean 41 26
Mercer 90 29
Monroe 62 36
Ogle 134 77
Perry 139 143
Putnam 30 16
Rock Island 60 39
Schuyler 123 88
Shelby 54 29
Stephenson 89 60
Vermilion 57 28
White 92 58
Will 30 28
Winnebago 59 27
Total 2654 1714

 

 