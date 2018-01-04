Illinois deer hunting update: Archery harvest stays up, 1st late-winter/CWD down

Well, I was wondering just how much the brutal weather would impact the first late-winter antlerless-only/CWD deer seasons in Illinois. Think I got my answer and it is about what I expected.

Also, as I expected, deer harvest by bowhunters continues well ahead of the pace of the 2016-17 season.

Here’s the word and update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the 2017-18 Illinois Archery Deer Season and the 2017-18 Illinois Late Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons from the Illinois DNR. LATE WINTER/SPECIAL CWD DEER SEASON During the first 4-day segment of the Late Winter and Special CWD Deer Seasons (Dec. 28-31), Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,714 deer, compared to 2,654 in those same counties in 2016. This year, 15 counties were open to the Special CWD Season, and 22 counties were open to Late Winter Deer Hunting. Top five counties were JoDaviess (156), Perry (143), Fulton (134), Brown (94), and Schuyler (88). The Late Winter and Special CWD seasons will conclude on Jan. 12-14. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Tuesday, January 2, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 55,724 deer, compared to 51,381 for the same period in 2016. Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25107:30617). During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 58% female and 42% male. Top five counties were Pike (1959), Fulton (1563), Jefferson (1316), Adams (1223), and Williamson(1105). The archery season remains open through Jan. 14. County results for each of the seasons are included in the attached tables [below]. Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx [Editorial note: The link above provides updated harvest data, but does not have comparison to the same time in the previous season.]

Here is the county-by-county breakdown on the archery season update:

County 2016 2017 Adams 1164 1223 Alexander 150 171 Bond 324 336 Boone 113 124 Brown 798 827 Bureau 612 637 Calhoun 592 638 Carroll 530 538 Cass 516 562 Champaign 285 341 Christian 407 458 Clark 746 786 Clay 507 506 Clinton 312 382 Coles 502 630 Cook 100 108 Crawford 760 870 Cumberland 347 442 DeKalb 171 144 DeWitt 411 460 Douglas 133 179 Dupage 28 35 Edgar 360 401 Edwards 201 216 Effingham 405 412 Fayette 640 728 Ford 42 49 Franklin 914 945 Fulton 1433 1563 Gallatin 239 260 Greene 610 765 Grundy 278 296 Hamilton 613 639 Hancock 695 752 Hardin 372 425 Henderson 245 247 Henry 418 455 Iroquois 335 329 Jackson 947 1081 Jasper 479 552 Jefferson 1190 1316 Jersey 451 465 JoDaviess 952 993 Johnson 600 653 Kane 235 279 Kankakee 273 249 Kendall 161 164 Knox 831 877 Lake 248 310 LaSalle 675 635 Lawrence 455 470 Lee 391 373 Livingston 183 207 Logan 238 281 Macon 389 444 Macoupin 831 1006 Madison 695 773 Marion 848 963 Marshall 330 297 Mason 294 357 Massac 311 311 McDonough 489 526 McHenry 489 486 McLean 436 484 Menard 311 368 Mercer 405 496 Monroe 334 392 Montgomery 567 618 Morgan 494 554 Moultrie 244 342 Ogle 675 567 Peoria 786 847 Perry 777 780 Piatt 121 165 Pike 1941 1959 Pope 789 797 Pulaski 212 220 Putnam 230 203 Randolph 959 1045 Richland 372 413 Rock Island 625 679 Saline 425 515 Sangamon 638 737 Schuyler 824 984 Scott 194 229 Shelby 622 721 St. Clair 499 592 Stark 107 110 Stephenson 463 465 Tazewell 451 511 Union 718 739 Vermilion 722 765 Wabash 188 199 Warren 238 256 Washington 447 498 Wayne 797 878 White 484 501 Whiteside 470 448 Will 676 650 Williamson 940 1105 Winnebago 446 438 Woodford 461 507 Total 51381 55724

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of the late-winter/CWD season: