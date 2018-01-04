Well, I was wondering just how much the brutal weather would impact the first late-winter antlerless-only/CWD deer seasons in Illinois. Think I got my answer and it is about what I expected.
Also, as I expected, deer harvest by bowhunters continues well ahead of the pace of the 2016-17 season.
Here’s the word and update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Here’s an update on the 2017-18 Illinois Archery Deer Season and the 2017-18 Illinois Late Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons from the Illinois DNR.
LATE WINTER/SPECIAL CWD DEER SEASON
During the first 4-day segment of the Late Winter and Special CWD Deer Seasons (Dec. 28-31), Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,714 deer, compared to 2,654 in those same counties in 2016. This year, 15 counties were open to the Special CWD Season, and 22 counties were open to Late Winter Deer Hunting.
Top five counties were JoDaviess (156), Perry (143), Fulton (134), Brown (94), and Schuyler (88). The Late Winter and Special CWD seasons will conclude on Jan. 12-14.
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Tuesday, January 2, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 55,724 deer, compared to 51,381 for the same period in 2016.
Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (25107:30617). During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 58% female and 42% male.
Top five counties were Pike (1959), Fulton (1563), Jefferson (1316), Adams (1223), and Williamson(1105). The archery season remains open through Jan. 14.
County results for each of the seasons are included in the attached tables [below].
Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx
[Editorial note: The link above provides updated harvest data, but does not have comparison to the same time in the previous season.]
Here is the county-by-county breakdown on the archery season update:
|County
|2016
|2017
|Adams
|1164
|1223
|Alexander
|150
|171
|Bond
|324
|336
|Boone
|113
|124
|Brown
|798
|827
|Bureau
|612
|637
|Calhoun
|592
|638
|Carroll
|530
|538
|Cass
|516
|562
|Champaign
|285
|341
|Christian
|407
|458
|Clark
|746
|786
|Clay
|507
|506
|Clinton
|312
|382
|Coles
|502
|630
|Cook
|100
|108
|Crawford
|760
|870
|Cumberland
|347
|442
|DeKalb
|171
|144
|DeWitt
|411
|460
|Douglas
|133
|179
|Dupage
|28
|35
|Edgar
|360
|401
|Edwards
|201
|216
|Effingham
|405
|412
|Fayette
|640
|728
|Ford
|42
|49
|Franklin
|914
|945
|Fulton
|1433
|1563
|Gallatin
|239
|260
|Greene
|610
|765
|Grundy
|278
|296
|Hamilton
|613
|639
|Hancock
|695
|752
|Hardin
|372
|425
|Henderson
|245
|247
|Henry
|418
|455
|Iroquois
|335
|329
|Jackson
|947
|1081
|Jasper
|479
|552
|Jefferson
|1190
|1316
|Jersey
|451
|465
|JoDaviess
|952
|993
|Johnson
|600
|653
|Kane
|235
|279
|Kankakee
|273
|249
|Kendall
|161
|164
|Knox
|831
|877
|Lake
|248
|310
|LaSalle
|675
|635
|Lawrence
|455
|470
|Lee
|391
|373
|Livingston
|183
|207
|Logan
|238
|281
|Macon
|389
|444
|Macoupin
|831
|1006
|Madison
|695
|773
|Marion
|848
|963
|Marshall
|330
|297
|Mason
|294
|357
|Massac
|311
|311
|McDonough
|489
|526
|McHenry
|489
|486
|McLean
|436
|484
|Menard
|311
|368
|Mercer
|405
|496
|Monroe
|334
|392
|Montgomery
|567
|618
|Morgan
|494
|554
|Moultrie
|244
|342
|Ogle
|675
|567
|Peoria
|786
|847
|Perry
|777
|780
|Piatt
|121
|165
|Pike
|1941
|1959
|Pope
|789
|797
|Pulaski
|212
|220
|Putnam
|230
|203
|Randolph
|959
|1045
|Richland
|372
|413
|Rock Island
|625
|679
|Saline
|425
|515
|Sangamon
|638
|737
|Schuyler
|824
|984
|Scott
|194
|229
|Shelby
|622
|721
|St. Clair
|499
|592
|Stark
|107
|110
|Stephenson
|463
|465
|Tazewell
|451
|511
|Union
|718
|739
|Vermilion
|722
|765
|Wabash
|188
|199
|Warren
|238
|256
|Washington
|447
|498
|Wayne
|797
|878
|White
|484
|501
|Whiteside
|470
|448
|Will
|676
|650
|Williamson
|940
|1105
|Winnebago
|446
|438
|Woodford
|461
|507
|Total
|51381
|55724
Below is the county-by-county breakdown of the late-winter/CWD season:
|County
|2016
|2017
|Boone
|21
|15
|Brown
|134
|94
|Carroll
|47
|52
|Clay
|59
|49
|Crawford
|68
|54
|DeKalb
|18
|15
|Edgar
|52
|21
|Fulton
|196
|134
|Grundy
|45
|35
|Hamilton
|93
|61
|Henderson
|38
|17
|JoDaviess
|289
|156
|Kane
|5
|5
|Kankakee
|28
|21
|Kendall
|17
|11
|Knox
|93
|63
|LaSalle
|88
|60
|Lee
|40
|17
|Livingston
|21
|17
|Madison
|29
|15
|Marion
|96
|61
|McDonough
|64
|42
|McHenry
|53
|15
|McLean
|41
|26
|Mercer
|90
|29
|Monroe
|62
|36
|Ogle
|134
|77
|Perry
|139
|143
|Putnam
|30
|16
|Rock Island
|60
|39
|Schuyler
|123
|88
|Shelby
|54
|29
|Stephenson
|89
|60
|Vermilion
|57
|28
|White
|92
|58
|Will
|30
|28
|Winnebago
|59
|27
|Total
|2654
|1714