Jimmy Butler (14 points) a loser in debut with Sixers

Jimmy Butler scored 14 points in 33 minutes in his 76ers’ debut, but the team lost 111-106 to the host Magic.
The Magic were propelled by a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter.
ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 14: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers is seen during a NBA game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on November 14, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.