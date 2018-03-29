Jon Lester struggles, but Cubs power their way to 8-4 opening win over Marlins

MIAMI – Cubs center fielder Ian Happ led off the Major League Baseball season Thursday morning with a first-pitch home run against Marlins right-hander Jose Urena, and the Cubs were off and running toward October.

Well, it didn’t go quite that smoothly.

Cubs starter Jon Lester didn’t get out of the fourth inning before blowing a 4-1 lead. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber fell down in an effort to cut off a single in the third inning for a two-base error – before hitting his first homer of the season in the seventh.

And Happ, the Cubs’ third leadoff man in as many openers, struck out three times and popped to third in his four other trips to the plate.

Happ rounds the bases after homering on the first pitch of the game.

But Anthony Rizzo respondd to the start of an emotional weekend with a homer and the Cubs got enough hitting overall and enough relief pitching against the tanking, no-name Marlins to win their opener 8-4 and keep alive their hopes of a 162-0 season.

Happ is the first to hit the first pitch of the entire MLB season for a home run since 1986, when Boston’s Dwight Evans did it against Tigers ace Jack Morris.