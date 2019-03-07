Bears approached by multiple teams to discuss Jordan Howard trade: report

The Bears were approached by multiple teams at the combine to discuss a Jordan Howard trade and remain in talks about a deal, according to ESPN. Howard has one year remaining on his contract before he’s set to hit free agency.

The future for Howard, the Bears’ leading rusher in each of the last three years, has been considered tenuous since the team hired Matt Nagy as head coach.

Nagy’s offense doesn’t lean on a traditional lead back like Howard, who had previously filled a major role in John Fox’s schemes. There were still some great moments in 2018, including back-to-back 100-yard games in the second half of the year, but he still posted career-lows in carries (250), rushing yards (935) and catches (20).

Nagy suggested at the combine what he looks for in a running back, and it doesn’t exactly describe Howard’s bruising style.

Jordan Howard could be on the move this offseason. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“When you’re dealing with running backs, in this offense, you want to be able to have a guy that has really good vision that can make guys miss,” Nagy said. “And at the same time, there’s that balance of being a hybrid, being able to make things happen in the passing game, too, where you’re not one-dimensional. That’s not easy.”

ESPN’s report shouldn’t come as a surprise in that case, although the Bears’ options are open at the running back position. One could be to look at running backs such as Penn State’s Miles Sanders or Iowa State’s David Montgomery in the draft. The team also briefly considered pursuing Kareem Hunt, and could be a player for other options on the free agent market.

The team could also keep Howard rather than trade him.

Replacing Howard would not be a small matter. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he’s ran for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in 47 games. Only the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Rams’ Todd Gurley have totaled more rushing yards over the last three seasons.