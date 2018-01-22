Kris Dunn’s lingering concussion symptoms are a growing cause for concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Kris Dunn situation wasn’t getting any better on Monday.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, his second-year point guard was still feeling dizzy and groggy in the wake of the concussion he suffered last week in the loss to Golden State.

“It’s always concerning when you’re dealing with a concussion,’’ Hoiberg said. “Really no change in symptoms. We’ve texted every day, checked in with him a couple times. Yeah, he’s still having trouble with the headaches and the overall groggy feeling, which I’ve had a couple concussions. It’s no fun, and they’re all different the way you’re able to come back from them, but as of right now he hasn’t had much change in the way he’s feeling.’’

The game against New Orleans was the second contest that Dunn missed, and he has all but been ruled out of rejoining the team for Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia.

The Bulls have two home games at the end of this trip, so it will be interesting to see if Dunn is closer to recovering then, and if not would he then be able to travel out west for a three-city trip to Portland, Los Angeles and then Sacramento?

Hoiberg wasn’t even about to speculate on a return date for Dunn, only reiterating that he was surprised there wasn’t more damage done in the fall his guard took.

It was during the fourth quarter against the Warriors that Dunn had a break-away, took to the air for the dunk, and was off balance when he grabbed the rim. The momentum flung him forward, and his face went crashing into the United Center floor, actually taking a chip out of the court.

Two teeth were dislocated and he started experiencing concussion symptoms the next morning.

“I keep going back to how thankful it’s not a more serious injury just based on the fall,’’ Hoiberg said.

The shame of the fall was the timing, especially with Zach LaVine just returning last week, and Dunn playing some of the best basketball of his career.

What Hoiberg wasn’t concerned about, however, was that Dunn would now somehow be less aggressive attacking the rim because of the incident.

“No, I’m not concerned at all about his game,’’ Hoiberg said. “It won’t change. He’s still going to attack the rim fearlessly. I don’t have any concern about that.’’

Not Kidd-ing around

Hoiberg said that while he knows the business of basketball is somewhat cruel to coaches, he was still surprised to hear that Milwaukee fired Jason Kidd on Monday afternoon.

“I think Jason does a great job,’’ Hoiberg said. “His teams are always difficult to prepare for, they’re tough-minded, very good defensively. They do a lot of things that really make it hard on you, so yeah, I was surprised. One thing I know is I think he’ll be back in it whenever he wants to do it, but yeah, a tough day.

“You look at some of the [coaching changes] that have happened here with Memphis and now with Jason … Phoenix earlier in the year, so a lot of things have gone down.’’