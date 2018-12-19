Life is good for Robbie Gould: He’s still red-hot and Bears are in the playoffs

Three seasons after the Bears gave up on him, Robbie Gould still is a Chicagoan and still enough of a Bears fan to enjoy his former team’s renaissance season from afar.

“I’m happy they’re in the playoffs this year,” said Gould, who has made 29-of-30 field goal attempts for the 49ers this season. “They haven’t been there in eight years. To see see them back in the playoffs is going to be pretty exciting.

“I think I’m going to go to the game. I’m going to take my boys with me, because I haven’t been able to go to an NFL game with them. I’m just excited for them to be there and watch them hopefully win the Super Bowl.”

The Bears’ return to the playoffs has relieved much of the sting from the decision to cut Gould prior to the 2016 season that has blown up on them. Gould has been on an almost unprecedented run since leaving the Bears. He has hit 80-of-83 field goals (96.4 percent) with the Giants and 49ers, including 6-of-6 from 50 yards or longer. He is 2-0 against the Bears — making 5-of-5 field goals in a 15-14 victory for the 49ers last season at Soldier Field.

Robbie Gould (9) celebrates the 49ers' 15-14 victory over the Bears last year at Soldier Field. Gould, who was cut by the Bears prior to the 2016 season, made 5-of-5 field goals to account for every single 49ers point. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

He’s 29-of-30 on field goal attempts this season, including a game-winning 36-yarder to beat the Seahawks last week at Levi’s Stadium and earned him NFC special teams Player of the Week honors. He’s also the 49ers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee. And his wife had a baby boy, Grayson, five weeks ago.

“It’s going back to the basics,” Gould said. “Watching film differently. I think it was one of those things that I just had to get back to getting my footwork better, my timing and rhythm better.

“When I got cut in Chicago, I was I think 87 percent or something. I don’t think it was 100 due to [performance]. I just didn’t do the things I needed to do right there — making kicks toward the end of my career there. They made a decision to go a different way to same on some salary cap. That’s just how it is. For me, it’s probably a decision that has helped my career.”

The Bears have had four kickers since cutting. Gould. Connor Barth (29-of-39 on field goals), Mike Nugent (4-of-4), Cairo Santos (1-of-2) and Cody Parkey (22-of-28) are a combined 56-of-73 (76.7 percent).

“Cody’s done a great job there,” Gould said. “If you watch his film, he’s really had one unfortunate game [hitting the upright on two field goals and two PATs against the Lions]. He’s a guy I have a lot of respect for who I think we’ll do really well. Once he gets comfortable [at Soldier Field], he’s going to be extremely consistent. You take that one game away and he’s had a Pro Bowl type of year.”